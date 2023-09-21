F&G Annuities & Life to Host Investor Day on October 3, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G" or "Company"), a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

The event will feature presentations from F&G's senior leadership team who will provide a comprehensive overview of the Company's business and strategic initiatives. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET.

The event will be webcast live and related presentation materials will be available through the investors section of F&G's website at https://investors.fglife.com. A replay will also be available on the Company's website shortly after the event's conclusion.

Please direct any questions regarding logistics for the in-person event via e-mail to Jamie Lillis at jlillis@soleburystrat.com. Due to space limitations, advanced registration is required for in-person attendance.

About F&G

F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

