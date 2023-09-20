MARKETING AGENCY DOLCE MEDIA GROUP WINS TWO 2023 SUMMIT AWARDS HONOURING INTERNATIONAL CREATIVE EXCELLENCE FOR DOLCE MAGAZINE AND CORPORATE VIDEO PRODUCTION

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dolce Media Group, a full-service multi-layered curator of creativity through best-in-class digital, print and multimedia platforms, has been named a winner of two awards at the 2023 Summit Awards. The recognition comes on the heels of Dolce Media Group being named a winner in 2022 of the Top 50 Best Luxury Media in the World by the prestigious New York-based Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

For close to 30 years the Summit Awards organization has recognized excellence in the communications and marketing industry by presenting three distinguished annual awards to highlight outstanding work. The U.S.-based organization is independent and unrelated to any advertiser, magazine, trade association, advertising club or other outside influence.

Dolce Media Group was honoured in two categories for this year's Summit Creative Awards: for the Spring 2023 edition of Dolce Magazine, which featured a cover profile on Isadore Sharp, founder of Four Seasons Hotels and Shahid Khan, owner of Four Seasons Hotels' flagship property in Toronto's Yorkville, and for Dolce Media Group's corporate video production on behalf of its client LPI Mechanical Inc. The Summit Creative Awards drew thousands of entries from 28 different countries.

"LPI Mechanical's decision to collaborate with Dolce Media Group as our web agency has proven to be a transformative choice," said Italo Lunardo, President at LPI Mechanical Inc. "Together, we've unlocked the power of innovation and creativity, elevating our digital presence to new heights. Working with DMG has been a seamless journey right from the start. Their expert guidance and valuable insights have not only made the process easy but have also helped us create a website that truly resonates with our clients, making it a powerful asset in our business strategy."

"We're especially honoured to win these two prestigious international awards," said Fernando Zerillo, who, in partnership with sister Michelle Zerillo-Sosa, founded Dolce Media Group 27 years ago. "They are further evidence of the passion we bring to our storytelling through the talented group of designers, photographers, writers, producers and other creative minds we are so proud to call members of our Dolce Media Group family."

Based in Toronto with global reach, Dolce Media Group specializes in print, website design, graphic design, multimedia productions, social media campaigns and marketing strategies for some of the world's leading luxury brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dolce Media Group