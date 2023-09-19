XPRIZE Rings New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell to Address Global Climate Crisis

NYSE ceremony during Climate Week NYC underscores XPRIZE's ongoing commitment to climate solutions, followed by panel of alumni innovators

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XPRIZE, the world's leader in designing and operating incentive competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges, rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) today to celebrate its impact incentivizing innovators to create climate solutions. This esteemed opportunity, timed during Climate Week NYC, commemorates XPRIZE's long-standing commitment to accelerating breakthroughs and setting audacious goals to address threats posed by climate change.

The closing bell marks a significant milestone in XPRIZE's 29-year history as a global leader in designing, launching, and executing large scale global innovation competitions to accelerate a world of equitable abundance for all.

"Over the years, XPRIZE competitions have driven solutions to a range of climate-related challenges, including cleaning and restoring our oceans, increasing access to fresh water, and capturing and recycling carbon dioxide emissions," said Anousheh Ansari, CEO, XPRIZE. "At this moment, all of our active prizes totaling $136 million will directly impact climate, conservation and sustainability work around the world; we're building a movement and inspiring innovators around the world to help us create a positive future."

By ringing the closing bell at the NYSE during Climate Week, XPRIZE hopes to underscore the importance of climate action and demonstrate how setting moonshot goals can help solve the unprecedented challenges we face. XPRIZE's current active prizes working to address various climate solutions include:

XPRIZE Rainforest - a $10M competition to develop technologies that will change the way we evaluate and support biodiversity and conservation efforts in rainforest communities.

XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion - a $15M competition to produce accessible and sustainable meat alternatives that outperform chicken or fish in accessibility, taste and nutrition.

XPRIZE Wildfire - a $11M competition to develop new technologies that autonomously detect and manage potentially destructive wildfires, and enable the safe management of all high-risk fires.

XPRIZE Carbon Removal - a $100M competition to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere or oceans and sequester it sustainably, demonstrating the ability to reach gigatonne scale.

"Our climate challenges cannot be solved with a single solution. They require bold innovation across many industries which contribute to the problems we face today. Developing more sustainable systems across the board from innovations in food production, to assessing and protecting our natural surroundings, and undoing the damage done so far all must happen concurrently and urgently," added Ansari. "I'm confident that each of these prizes will make a measurable impact in their respective industries and move us closer to a balanced and hopeful future."

The bell ringing ceremony will be followed by a panel discussion among XPRIZE competition alumni, including representatives of Air Company, CERT, Clean Robotics, and Quest Institute. These leading innovators will offer insights on the opportunities and major developments in their respective industries, including carbontech, robotics and AI, and STEM. They will also discuss how their participation in various XPRIZE incentive competitions helped lay the groundwork for their current endeavors.

