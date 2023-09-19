This Little Goat By Chef Stephanie Izard x Hidden Valley Ranch Announce Bold Collaboration

Chili Crunch's Umami-Rich Flavor Meets Ranch's Savory Perfection for a Limited Time

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of Hidden Valley® Ranch and This Little Goat, the brand created by award-winning Chef Stephanie Izard, have come together to introduce a groundbreaking collaboration – Ranch Chili Crunch. This exciting partnership merges a bold blast of umami from Chili Crunch with the zesty, bold flavor of Hidden Valley Ranch to create a mouthwatering new flavor.

This Little Goat Ranch Chili Crunch (PRNewswire)

"I've always been a huge Hidden Valley Ranch fan - it's no secret that there is always a bottle in my fridge - so I was really excited to have the opportunity to partner with them," said Chef Stephanie Izard. "Both Ranch and Chili Crunch make just about everything taste better, so it makes sense to put them together to create the perfect topping!"

With an array of delicious possibilities, Ranch Chili Crunch is the ultimate addition to your favorite at-home meals and recipes. It will add an extra kick to chicken wings, take the most ordinary ramen to a bowl you'd wait in line for, and give all kinds of pizzazz to frozen pizza. The product's versatility offers food enthusiasts the chance to unleash their creativity and elevate everyday meals to a whole new level.

"At Hidden Valley Ranch, we are serious about flavor," said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Which is why we are thrilled to work with Chef Izard and This Little Goat to create the perfect blend of their signature chili crunch with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning to create a new, seriously delicious Ranch Chili Crunch you'll want to put on everything."

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 20, the limited time topping will be exclusively available on This Little Goat's website, www.thislittlegoat.com, for $12.99 and will only be available while supplies last. This Little Goat Ranch Chili Crunch takes the heat from gochugaru chilis; the crunch from puffed red quinoa, fried garlic, and masa chips; and the savory notes from sesame oil and chives; and combines them with the classic tangy flavor of Hidden Valley Ranch Seasoning.

To learn more about Hidden Valley Ranch, exclusive recipes and more, visit www.hiddenvalley.com and follow the brand on Twitter. For more information about This Little Goat, follow the brand on social media @thislittlegoat or visit www.thislittlegoat.com.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning and Salad Dressing Mix Shaker is perfect for bringing ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Secret Sauce serves up restaurant inspired flavors at home and Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch is Dairy Free with the great taste you expect. Hidden Valley Ranch's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country.

About This Little Goat

This Little Goat is a line of globally inspired, flavor-packed sauces, spices, and crunches created by James Beard award-winning chef Stephanie Izard. From avid home cooks and weekend grillmasters to busy parents and kitchen novices, the colorful and vibrant This Little Goat product line will add fun, flavor, and simplicity to the cooking experience. To learn more about This Little Goat, visit www.thislittlegoat.com or follow along on @thislittlegoat social media channels.

This Little Goat By Chef Stephanie Izard x Hidden Valley Ranch Announce Bold Collaboration (PRNewswire)

