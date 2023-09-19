Swire Properties Announces that Brickell City Centre Opens Six New Dining Concepts, Bringing 18 Restaurants to the Destination

The Shops at Brickell City Centre's Expanded Dining Roster to Include Outposts of Popular Upscale and Fast-Casual Dining Like Starbucks, Motek, The Henry and More

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shops at Brickell City Centre (BCC), Miami's neighborhood destination for dining, shopping, entertainment, and culture developed by Swire Properties, is complementing its current retail offerings with the debut of six new food and beverage tenants. The arrivals increase BCC's total dining concepts to 18, establishing the destination as the capital of Miami's fastest-growing neighborhood.

This summer, The Henry – Brickell's new, greatest neighborhood restaurant – opened on BCC's Level 1, already defining the iconic crossing of Miami Avenue and 8th Street. Allowing diners to feel the street's vibrancy, visitors are drawn to the all-day activity of the restaurant, which offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktails. From multi-James Beard award-nominated restaurateur Sam Fox, The Henry offers a fusion of industrial and classical influences in this open dining space that bursts with charm and energy. Passersby can also grab a quick smoothie, breakfast, or signature coffee through their Coffee Window or Ventanita to enjoy while they shop.

"Brickell City Centre is completely aligned with our intention to serve as a neighborhood gathering place," said Sam Fox, Founder of The Henry. "It was the obvious and ideal location to expand our brand to Florida, offering an unparalleled flow of discerning customers from The Shops at BCC."

Continuing the momentum, Café Americano now operates as BCC's contemporary, Latin-inspired diner. With a bright and sophisticated design, the café offers innovative dishes and a bold mix of breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes that tempt even the most refined palates.

South Florida's beloved Israeli Mediterranean destination, Motek, joins BCC as a testament to the neighborhood's appeal to new business. Elevating BCC's portfolio of cuisine with genuine and fresh Mediterranean-inspired dishes, this kosher-style bistro will have a transportive Levant interior, an iconic bar alongside an all-new beverage program, and the brand's first-ever in-house bakery to complement its cuisine influenced by flavors from Israel, the Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean.

"Swire Properties has recognized that the pandemic-era popularity of outdoor dining continues. Brickell City Centre is uniquely equipped to offer exactly that, with outside retail space covered from rain by our Climate Ribbon, a sophisticated environmental management system," said David Martin, Senior Vice President at Swire Properties. "We've collaborated with award-winning restaurateurs to cultivate the indoor/outdoor experiences offered at The Henry, Café Americano, and Motek, with their patio seating continuing to be the most popular at BCC. The neighborhood's walkability gives Brickell the feel of a European or South American street scene rather than a typical American downtown."

Everyone's favorite fast-casual coffee shop, Starbucks, debuted last month on Level 3. Conceptualized by Starbucks headquarters' design team, this location features a unique carved wood façade to create a sophisticated yet cozy ambiance. Guests are welcome to sip the best brews and blends while browsing The Shops or sit for breakfast and conversation.

Miami's Miu's Tea will expand to Brickell this fall with a new location at BCC. Serving the bubble teas, Miu's Tea will offer their famed Milk Teas, Iced Tea Lattes, matches, and fruity beverages to cool down shoppers from the Miami heat.

And come 2024, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer will join BCC, opening their first Florida location and serving award-winning bites, indulgent milkshakes, and refreshing brews. Inspired by old-school NYC luncheonettes, Black Tap is a fresh and upscale take on the classic burger joint.

"Brickell City Centre has welcomed more and more visitors each year, with an almost 10% increase in foot traffic year-to-date in 2023 over 2022," said Martin. "Our strategy to diversify The Shops through retail, dining, and entertainment concepts for all has been immensely successful, and introducing these new restaurants will surely continue the momentum and our role as a vibrant hub in the heart of Brickell."

About Brickell City Centre

The Shops at Brickell City Centre (BCC) is Miami's neighborhood destination for dining, entertainment, shopping, and culture developed by Swire Properties. With four levels of boutiques, world-class dining, and nationally recognized brands, The Shops at BCC has something for every shopper to enjoy and serves Miami's modern neighborhood. In the past few months, The Shops welcomed Puttshack, Blue Nile, Jo Malone London, Warby Parker, Sugarfina, Sunglass Hut, ZADIG & VOLTAIRE, Rhone, and SISU Spa to its robust roster of tenants. The community centre is also home to various crowd favorites, including Nike, Zara, Lululemon, Sephora, CMX Cinemas, and the iconic Saks Fifth Avenue. The project is a $1 billion, 4.9 million-square-foot mixed-use development comprised of two residential towers, two mid-rise Class A office buildings, and the EAST Miami hotel above a supercharged fashion and culinary experience – The Shops.

