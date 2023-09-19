Safe-Guard Continues to Make Customer Service a Top Priority, Announces New Call Center in Greenville, South Carolina

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the leading provider of branded protection products for the automotive, RV, powersports and marine industries announced today it will expand its call center services this year with a new location in Greenville, South Carolina. Located just southeast of downtown Greenville and only two and a half hours from the company's Atlanta headquarters, the new, approximately 8,000-square-foot facility was strategically chosen to remain within the southern automotive corridor.

Safe-Guard International (PRNewswire)

We're excited to bring Safe-Guard into such a wonderful and thriving community like Greenville, South Carolina

Safe-Guard's Protection Products Platform is highly rated by customers and trusted by more than 65 partner brands across North America. While the industry-leading platform and its next-gen technology set the standard, the company's concentrated efforts to recruit, train and develop team members remains a top priority. Placing additional highly skilled customer support representatives closer to customers while also expanding the team as a whole allows the company to deliver an integrated, end-to-end branded customer journey, propelling long-term profitability and unparalleled customer satisfaction.

South Carolina is a leader in the automotive sector. Home to nearly 500 automotive-related companies, with an annual economic impact of more than $27 billion, the state is the No. 1 automobile exporter and the No. 1 tire producer and exporter in the US, accounting for nearly one-third of the US market share. The call center will initially house about 25 employees with plans to expand to 100 by the end of 2024.

"We're excited to bring Safe-Guard into such a wonderful and thriving community like Greenville, South Carolina," said Safe-Guard COO Jardon Bouska. "As one of the leading automotive states in the country and home to some of the leading luxury OEMs, the location checked a lot of boxes for us. As we expand, we're excited to not only have more talented customer service representatives join our team, but we're elated to become more involved in the Greenville community."

Safe-Guard has dramatically grown over the last three decades but even at its founding embraced the highest level of customer service as a core value. The expansion of its customer service team aligns with its mission to be innovative, transparent and offer exceptional service for its customers.

About Safe-Guard Products International

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, is the leading provider of vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. Safe-Guard develops, markets and administers the highest-quality programs and matches them with unparalleled customer service, advanced technology solutions and industry-leading sales and marketing. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to top retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and independent agents across the United States and Canada. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Safe-Guard Products International