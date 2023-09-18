Zaid Abdul-Aleem joins Invictus Growth Partners as Partner, Head of Partner and Capital Solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus Growth Partners ("Invictus"), a leading buyout and growth equity firm focused exclusively on enterprise cloud software, cybersecurity, and financial technology businesses and helping them scale with capital and operational value add, today announced the appointment of Zaid Abdul-Aleem as Partner, Head of Partner and Capital Solutions. Mr. Abdul-Aleem will spearhead all investor relations and capital solutions efforts for Invictus, and report to John DeLoche and William Nettles, Co-Founders and Managing Partners.

Mr. Abdul-Aleem brings to Invictus over twenty five years of investor relations and capital solutions experience. He most recently served as Managing Director, Global Head of Investor Coverage, Private Funds Advisory at Moelis & Company, where he was also the Co-Founder of Private Funds Advisory. Mr. Abdul-Aleem previously was a senior member of the Private Capital Group at Greenhill & Company, and Executive Vice President, Head of Business Development at Piedmont Advisors. Mr. Abdul-Aleem began his career at Morgan Stanley where he worked in mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.

"The Invictus investment strategy is at the forefront of leveraging operational expertise combining best in class people, processes, and machine learning," said Zaid Abdul-Aleem. "I have worked with the Invictus Team for several years and have seen this operational value add for investors and portfolio companies first hand, and I am excited to join them on their mission to empower excellence."

"Zaid has a proven track record and decades of experience working with many of the world's most successful private equity firms," said John DeLoche, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Invictus. "As we invest in top talent to support our mission to empower excellence, Zaid brings deep private markets expertise and industry relationships, as well as profound business acumen, that will enhance our investor relationships and engagements."

"Zaid is uniquely skilled, deeply networked, and a perfect cultural fit with Invictus who shares our core values of integrity, humility, teamwork, relationships, and diversity to empower excellence," said William Nettles, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Invictus. "I'm thrilled to be working closely with Zaid as we grow our firm."

Invictus Growth Partners is a buyout and growth equity firm which invests in bootstrapped and capital efficient, machine learning-enabled cloud software, cybersecurity and fintech companies which seek capital and strategic resources to accelerate their growth. Invictus brings best in class operational value add and machine learning expertise to help its portfolio companies scale for the long term.

