"Precious Flavors of Liaoning" Overseas Promotion Campaign Held to Great Success in South Korea

SHENYANG, China, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Between September 11 and 13, the "Precious Flavors of Liaoning" overseas promotion campaign, which was jointly held by the Information Office of the People's Government of Liaoning Province and the News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency, concluded in great success in South Korea. Shao Yuying, Deputy Director of the Publicity Department of the CPC Liaoning Provincial Committee, Director of the Information Office of the People's Government of Liaoning Province, Party Group Secretary and President of the Liaoning Federation of Literary and Art Circles, KIM YOUNGWOO, former Minister of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in China, Sun Wei, President of the China Chamber of Commerce in Korea, Wang Xiude, President of the Korea Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry and other prominent Chinese and South Korean guests attended the event.

Precious Flavors of Liaoning (PRNewswire)

In 2021, the Northeast Asia folk gastronomic culture exchange week campaign, hosted under the "Precious Flavors of Liaoning" brand, was hosted in the five cities of Shenyang, Dandong, Panjin, Zhuanghe and Dalian of Liaoning Province. In 2022, the "Precious Flavors of Liaoning" program landed in Japan and whipped up a flurry of excitement for Liaoning culinary culture in Tokyo. This year, the "Precious Flavors of Liaoning" campaign took place in South Korea, where gastronomy was featured as focal point in various thematic activities such as "Taste Foods and Make Friends in Dong Seoul University", "Liaoning Culinary Skills Exchange" and "Dialogue between Liaoning Barbecue and Korean Barbecue". Guests from different parts of Chinese and South Korean societies engaged in discussions and interchanges about food, tourism and culture with the event serving as a bridge of friendship for both sides, while also further elevating the overseas cultural image and international influence of Liaoning Province.

In the Unique Liaoning Ingredients Exhibition Zone, various high-quality products and specialties from around the province was showcased, including more than 40 celebrated items like Yuyuan pickled vegetable, Nongfeng rice, Hongqiao cordyceps militaris, Liaoyang Lingxiushan black chokeberry beverage, etc. The event facilitated the exposure of Liaoning foods and drinks abroad and functioned as a platform conducive to the development of the Liaoning F&B industry.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=442227

Caption: Precious Flavors of Liaoning

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE News & Information Center of Xinhua News Agency