Optoma Debuts Eco-Friendly Short Throw Laser 4K UHD Home Entertainment and Gaming Projector

New UHZ35ST provides laser alternative to popular UHD35STx

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Optoma, the No. 1 4K UHD and DLP® brand worldwide and in the Americas in projection technology,¹ introduced the Optoma UHZ35ST, a short throw, laser true 4K UHD home entertainment and gaming projector following the popular UHD35STx. With its external power supply and various feature upgrades, the UHZ35ST offers more reliability, portability, and energy efficiency than its predecessors.

Optoma introduces the UHZ35ST, a short throw, laser true 4K UHD home entertainment and gaming projector. (PRNewswire)

Featuring 3,500 lumens, a 500,000:1 contrast ratio, and DuraCore laser light source, the Optoma UHZ35ST delivers high brightness, superior color performance, impressive installation flexibility, and a long life span of up to 30,000 hours in Eco Mode for maintenance-free operation. With the short throw lens, consumers can display up to 100-inch images from a few feet away from the screen, allowing for big-screen viewing and simple set-up in a variety of settings. The UHZ35ST also sports a compact design and is 34% smaller than the UHD35STx, making it the most compact projector in its class. ²

Equipped with horizontal and vertical keystone, as well as 360° and portrait mode operation, the UHZ35ST guarantees flexible installation in virtually any orientation and location with its small, lightweight footprint. Designed with the environment in mind, the UHZ35ST's chassis is made up of 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials to ensure environmental sustainability. ³

The UHZ35ST also delivers amazing input responses that are unrivaled in consumer projection today. With four times the standard refresh rate at 240Hz in 1080p and an ultra low-input lag of 4ms for PC gaming, the UHZ35ST gives hardcore gamers a competitive advantage with its crystal clear images at every point of action and smooth and responsive gaming experience.

"The new UHZ35ST offers all the top features that have made our popular UHD35STx a favorite, boasting an industry-leading low latency and flexible short throw performance," said Oliver Blundell, Product Manager at Optoma. "Paired with a new laser light source and more sustainable chassis, the UHZ35ST guarantees greater energy efficiency for elevated home entertainment and gaming experiences."

Optoma UHZ35ST Key Features:

Resolution: 4K UHD (3840x1260)

Brightness: 3,500 lumens

Contrast ratio: 500,000:1

Throw ratio: 0.496:1

Light source: DuraCore laser light source with up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation (in eco mode)

Built-in Enhanced Gaming Mode with 4ms response time in 1080p at 240Hz and 16.9ms response time in 4K at 60Hz

Flexible installation with 360° and portrait mode operation

I/Os: 2x HDMI 2.0 in, 3.5mm Audio out, USB-A power 1.5A, RS232, RJ45

The Optoma UHZ35ST is available for purchase in the United States for an estimated street price of $3,299 in the United States and $4,499 in Canada, CAD.

For more information, please visit: https://www.optomausa.com/product-details/uhz35st

DLP is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

¹ No.1 4K UHD Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2022.

No.1 4K UHD Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census Y2022.

No.1 DLP Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census Y2022, for projectors +1000 lumens.

No.1 DLP Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census Y2022.

² Based on the comparison of the 2023 Optoma mainstream laser projector series and its previous generation.

³ Based on the packaging of 2023 Optoma laser projectors.

