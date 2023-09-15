Empowering America's Future: Henry Repeating Arms Launches Youth Shooting Sports & Hunting Safety Video Guide For Families

RICE LAKE, Wis., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, one of the country's leading firearms manufacturers and a world leader in the lever action category, is proud to announce a new video guide promoting safe participation in youth shooting sports and hunting. Hosted by trick shooter and brand ambassador Dave Nash, better known as 22Plinkster, the video extolls the benefits of being involved in these sports when introduced properly, lists many of the nation's most impactful safety and educational programs, and reviews the line of youth model rifles and shotguns offered by Henry Repeating Arms.

"America has a long history of instilling life skills in youth through shooting sports and hunting, and part of our mission is to provide a gateway for passing down this heritage safely and responsibly," says Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "We are committed to championing organizations that allow more youth to get involved and get outdoors. The future strength of our country depends on it."

As part of the company's 25th anniversary celebrations, Henry Repeating Arms donated over $1,000,000 to a variety of organizations, several of which are mentioned in the video, including the Youth Shooting Sports Alliance and the Eddie Eagle GunSafe® Program.

The video is available on HenryUSA.com, YouTube, and Rumble.

A lifetime of enjoyment always starts with learning the basics of firearm safety. For educational resources and more information about Henry Repeating Arms and its Youth Model line of products, visit HenryUSA.com.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, or not made at all," and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 600 people and has over 350,000sf of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/HenryRepeating, and @henry_rifles on Instagram.

Brand ambassador and trick shooter 22Plinkster explains the benefits of involving youth in shooting sports and the resources with which to do so safely and responsibly in a new video published by Henry Repeating Arms. (Photo/Oleg Volk) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Henry Repeating Arms) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms