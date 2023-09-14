Embrace the Autumn Crave with New Fall Fro-Yo Flavors at 16 Handles

Frozen Dessert Brand to Welcome Back Highly Anticipated "Oh My Pumpkin Pie" in September

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a good summer fling, get ready to fall in love with the relaunch of 16 Handles ' pumpkin frozen yogurt flavor. Starting September 16, customers at all 16 Handles locations can enjoy "Oh My Pumpkin Pie," available for a limited time.

16 Handles (PRNewsfoto/16 Handles) (PRNewswire)

Made with real pumpkin, this artisan flavor features hints of cinnamon, clove, ginger, and nutmeg. A classic fall tradition, this smooth, rich flavor pairs perfectly with graham cracker crumbs and cheesecake bites from the topping bar. "Oh My Pumpkin Pie" will be available through the fall and winter months at participating locations.

"It wouldn't be Fall without our Oh My Pumpkin Pie! This flavor is always a fan-favorite because it's such a great base to stack with toppings – plus it's a low-fat, all-natural 16 Handles Artisan flavor so you can feel good about stuffing yourself!" said CEO Neil Hershman.

The self-serve frozen dessert shop isn't fall-ing it a day with one flavor relaunch. Starting October 16, all 16 Handles locations will also be offering an all-new, Graham Cracker flavor and S'mores Twist.

16 Handles sets itself apart with contemporary store design, an exclusive and addictive product lineup, and an unparalleled customer experience. The menu features 16 different soft serve flavors, 50+ toppings and sauces, as well as a variety of frozen novelties such as cakes, take-home pints, and Dō edible cookie dough.

To learn more about 16 Handles and its franchising opportunities, visit https://16handles.com/ .

About 16 Handles

16 Handles opened its first store in Manhattan's East Village in 2008, becoming the first self-serve frozen yogurt shop in New York City. Since then, the brand has expanded to over 35 locations with a menu that includes frozen yogurt, ice cream, vegan soft serve, endless toppings, drinks and other treats and snacks. Each shop's full menu is available in store and via the 16 Handles app. In addition to creating irresistible desserts, 16 Handles works closely with local and national organizations in partnerships and fundraisers. For more information, visit 16handles.com.

Media Contact: Ashlyn Pinkowski, Fishman Public Relations, 847-945-1300 or apinkowski@fishmanpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 16 Handles