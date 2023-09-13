Promote Your Business
Upscale Art, Classic Cars, and Arcade Games Selling on HiBid Following $43.5 Million GMV Auction Week

Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than $43.5 million in gross merchandise value was generated in a combined 1,687 auctions held on HiBid.com last week. The total hammer value topped $69.9 million from over 3.7 million bids placed on more than 700,000 lots.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel.(PRNewswire)

Current and upcoming sales feature upscale art, jewelry, watches, and collector coins as well as classic and vintage cars and classic cabinet arcade games. Noteworthy lots include a 1974 Holden HQ GTS Monaro Coupe 308 and a working 1999 Bally Revenge From Mars pinball machine.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

September 4-10, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $43.5+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $69.9+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 711,385
Timed Auctions: 1,558
Live Auctions: 129
Bids Placed: 3.7+ Million
Bidding Sessions: 4.4+ Million

Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Prominent Collector Gallery Owner Estate Auction 
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: September 3-15
Seller: Wayne Wheat Auctioneers
View Auction Catalog

Classic Car Auction Sunday, September 17th 
Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)
Date: September 17
Seller: Burns and Co Auctions
View Auction Catalog

Arcadia Auctions Amusements Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: September 3-16
Seller: American Pride Amusements
View Auction Catalog

If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.

