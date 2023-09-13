Tim Rochman Joins RoofMarketplace as Chief Revenue Officer

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RoofMarketplace Inc., an online marketplace platform targeting the property services market, has announced Tim Rochman has joined the organization as Chief Revenue Officer reporting to CEO and co-founder William Bazeley.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Rochman will lead the marketing, carrier sales, account management, contractor development, and emerging markets teams, deepening our focus on our customers and servicing carriers in more than 30 states by the end of 2023.

"I am thrilled to join RoofMarketplace as Chief Revenue Officer," says Rochman. "We are well on our way to transforming the way P&C claims are handled. Visionary, world class technology combining carrier insight with a contractor focus results in an overwhelmingly positive customer experience. I am honored to help with this exponential success."

Rochman brings a broad experience base to the team. He served as the VP of Contractor Markets and a National Sales Executive for Insurance at EagleView Technologies. In a similar role, he was the National Account Executive at Marshall & Swift/Boeckh. Additionally, he created and served as CEO of Premier Sales & Marketing Group.

"Tim's broad sales and marketing background, combined with his insurance industry experience, will help bring RoofMarketplace to the next level," said William Bazeley. "The addition of this role comes on the heels of significant growth in 2022, which landed RoofMarketplace in the Inc.5000 top 5% of America's fastest growing private companies in the US."

About RoofMarketplace

RoofMarketplace is an online marketplace platform targeting the property services market. Through an easy-to-understand tutorial, consumers describe their needs, which are combined with accurate aerial measurements enabling contractors to bid the work. By combining contractor feedback, ratings, values and pricing, consumers have all the information required to select the best contractor.

