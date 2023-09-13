Big Easy Foods Unveils Game - Changing Microwavable Entrees: Introducing Simple Solutions!

LAKE CHARLES, La., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Easy Foods, a trusted name in the world of Cajun cuisine, has announced the launch of its latest innovation: Big Easy Foods' Simple Solutions. With a mouthwatering range of flavors, using high quality, locally sourced ingredients, the new line promises to revolutionize the taste of mealtime for busy individuals and families alike.

Big Easy Foods has launched Simple Solutions entrees to deliver authentic, convenient New Orleans flavor.

In today's fast-paced world, finding the time to prepare a delicious and wholesome meal can be a daunting task. Big Easy Foods created the Simple Solutions line of microwavable entrees to meet these demands without compromising on quality or taste.

Big Easy Foods' Simple Solutions are crafted for those who appreciate quality ingredients, but do not want to sacrifice precious time in the kitchen. Each entree was expertly prepared by the company's seasoned chefs using fresh, all natural ingredients. Discover the flavors of the Big Easy with Simple Solutions entrees:

Shrimp Scampi: Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp served over penne pasta in a savory buttery creamy wine sauce.

Shrimp Jambalaya: Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp served over New Orleans style rice with onions, bell peppers, celery, and Louisiana Seasoning.

Shrimp and Black Beans with Lime Juice: Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp and black beans served over zesty cilantro-lime rice.

Shrimp with Butter and Garlic: Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp served over Louisiana rice in a savory butter garlic sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo: Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp over penne pasta tossed in a savory creamy cheese sauce.

Shrimp Alfredo with Broccoli: Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp and broccoli served over penne pasta, tossed in a savory creamy cheese sauce.

Chicken Alfredo: Tender and juicy chicken served over penne pasta tossed in a savory creamy cheese sauce.

Simple Solutions from Big Easy Foods are available at leading grocery stores and online retailers. Visit www.bigeasyfoods.com to explore our world of Louisiana goodness.

About Big Easy Foods:

With a commitment to authenticity and a passion for crafting exceptional food, Big Easy Foods brings the vibrant flavors of New Orleans to tables nationwide. Our legacy is steeped in tradition, our products are synonymous with quality, and our community commitment runs deep. From beloved Louisiana classics to innovative creations, each bite tells a story, connecting you to the soul of Louisiana.

