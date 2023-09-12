In celebration of the brand's 125th birthday and the Penn State White Out game, Pepsi is releasing limited edition white cans for a select number of lucky fans

PURCHASE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pepsi's 125th birthday and the recently renewed partnership between PepsiCo, Inc. and Penn State, Pepsi has created a limited run of exclusive all white cans of the iconic brand, made specifically for the highly anticipated Penn State White Out football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Sept. 23.

PEPSICO AND PENN STATE TEAM UP FOR EXCLUSIVE FOOTBALL FAN GIVEAWAY (PRNewswire)

Now through Sept. 24, Penn State fans nationwide will have the opportunity to win one of only 250 white cans by entering a sweepstakes hosted by Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok. The brand is asking Nittany Lion fans to "Show Your Fandom" ahead of the iconic Penn State White Out game for the opportunity to win one of the commemorative cans.

In addition to the national social sweepstakes, Pepsi is also hosting an activation on site at the Penn State White Out game. On Sept. 23 Pepsi will host an activation on Curtin Road at Beaver Stadium where fans will have the opportunity to engage with the brand for giveaways as well take photos in a 360 photobooth for a chance to show their fandom before the game.

More information on Pepsi's Show Your Fandom Sweepstakes:

To enter, post a photo or video on Instagram, Facebook, X or TikTok showing how you're gearing up for the Penn State White Out game for a chance to win one of the 250 commemorative Pepsi x Penn State White Out cans

Sweepstakes is now live and will run through Sept. 24, 2023

Photos/videos must be posted in-feed

You must include both hashtags #PepsiPennStateWhiteOut and #Sweepstakes

Follow @Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, X and TikTok

Pepsi 125 Microsite: https://www.pepsi.com/en-us/pepsi125/

Sweepstakes Rules: https://pepsipromos.com/pennstatewhiteout/

