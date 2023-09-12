NFP Named to Business Insurance's 2023 List of Best Places to Work in Insurance

For the seventh consecutive year, NFP is recognized as an outstanding employer in the insurance industry by its employees

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has been named to Business Insurance's annual list of Best Places to Work in Insurance. This is the seventh year in a row NFP has been recognized by Business Insurance for outstanding performance in establishing a workplace where employees can thrive, enjoy work and grow their careers.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work by Business Insurance again this year validates that our investments in employee well-being, belonging and impact are generating meaningful returns," said Doug Hammond, chairman and CEO, NFP. "Our colleagues share values that support an exceptional culture, and we will continue to make enhancements that ensure we remain an employer of choice and a valued partner for our clients and communities."

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group. The group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

"Being a Best Place to Work for seven consecutive years is a source of pride that motivates us to be even better for each other," said Ginnette Quesada-Kunkel, NFP's chief human resources officer. "It's important to align our people-first values with our actions, and this recognition tells us that we are on the right path. It's a privilege to be part of this community and work with so many outstanding people."

In earning a place on the list for the seventh consecutive year, NFP is being recognized for advancing its people-first culture through a period of tremendous growth. NFP's employee headcount has increased by more than 89% since receiving its initial Best Places to Work in Insurance award in 2017.

"Growth can make it challenging to advance a culture in ways that stay true to your core values," said Mary Steed, chief people officer at NFP. "But being named a Best Place to Work indicates that we are elevating our culture the right way as we grow our business and welcome new people to NFP. We will continue to listen to the needs of our colleagues and drive progress with intention and accountability."

The Best Places to Work in Insurance program divides employers into three categories: small, 25 – 249 employees; medium, 250 – 999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year's report features 100 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 8,000. The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be unveiled in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance.com.

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 8,000 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 7th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges.

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish "Best Places to Work," "Best Companies," and "Best Employers" programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

