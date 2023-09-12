New Era Optical Technology from Scientific Games Will Enhance Lotto Hessen Retail Experience in Germany

Company's Advanced Retail Terminals and New Gaming System Support Lotto Hessen's Ongoing Tech Modernization

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games will bring the company's camera-based lottery retailer technology to Lotto Hessen in Wiesbaden, Germany through a new contract. Moving the lottery retail experience beyond reliability to maximum transactional transparency for both retailers and players, 2,200 of the company's Contour.v terminals will be installed at Lotto Hessen retailers. Lotto Hessen's gaming system is currently being converted to Scientific Games' advanced SYMPHONY system as part of the Lottery's ongoing technology modernization initiatives.

New era optical technology from Scientific Games will enhance the Lotto Hessen retail experience in Germany .

Offering both clerk and player HD screens, contactless player interactions and mobile scanning, the Contour.v terminals represent Scientific Games' new era lottery retailer technology. The Contour.v was innovated by the company as its newest, high-performance terminal to meet evolving market demand in the lottery retail environment.

Martin J. Blach, Managing Director for Lotto Hessen, said, "For 20 years, Lotto Hessen has successfully led with Scientific Games' support to continually offer our retailers and players a modern lottery experience. The camera-based Contour.v terminals are part of our overall plan to continue innovating that experience and responsibly adapting to retail trends and consumer behavior."

Lotto Hessen is one of the first in-market implementations of Contour.v globally. The camera-based terminals feature an open and transparent ticket scan area and HD screens configurable for both clerk and player view. The company's new line of Contour terminals was designed with durability and an unparalleled user experience in mind. A sleek, uni-body eliminates unnecessary parts, making Contour terminals extremely reliable. Unique, advanced optics technology enhances speed of service. The Contour terminals also offer easy processing and a variety of options for ongoing software upgrades.

"The lottery ecosystem is increasingly complex and Scientific Games' global innovation teams continue to respond with advanced retail and digital systems technology that we have become known for in the lottery industry. We have invested in the best camera-based terminal solution for international markets with the Contour.v technology," said Matthias Müller, VP of Sales & Marketing for Scientific Games. "Our modular solutions and third-party integrations, coupled with state-of-the-art technology allow lotteries flexibility without diminishing quality and reliability. The Contour.v terminals signify a new era for Scientific Games with the most advanced optics and pattern recognition software."

In addition to retailer technology, the company provides Lotto Hessen's gaming systems technology, instant game management system and sports betting solution, as well as instant scratch games and the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership, a technology-driven instant game management program that drives sales performance.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries. The company is the largest lottery systems technology provider in Europe.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

