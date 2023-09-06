HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS ANNOUNCES 2023 GRANT AWARD WINNERS

- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards 88 Research and Programmatic Grants Totaling $25 Million during National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and its 25th Anniversary
- This Year's $25 Million Brings the Organization's Lifetime Donation Total to $225 Million
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its 830 U.S. dealers, announced the 2023 winners of its annual research and programmatic grants, part of Hyundai Hope on Wheels' $25 million commitment in 2023 to fund pediatric cancer research grants and survivorship efforts. During its 25th year anniversary, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will present a total of 88 grants to institutions across the United States that are focused on improving outcomes and treatments for children diagnosed with cancer, including 18 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grants at $400,000 each, 18 Hyundai Young Investigator Grants at $250,000 each, 52 Hyundai Impact Grants at $100,000 each, as well as additional Bridge-to-K research grants and Regional Grants.
"Over the past 25 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has been creating hope for families facing childhood cancer by investing in life-saving research, treatment, and support," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels. "To date, we have contributed $225 million in our mission to end childhood cancer. We are grateful to the dedicated researchers, doctors, and medical institutions receiving grants as we work together to move closer to a cure."
Hyundai Hope On Wheels was inspired by a group of New England Hyundai dealers in 1998, with the goal to end childhood cancer. Twenty-five years later, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has become one of the nation's leading funders of pediatric cancer research, establishing Hyundai as a corporate social responsibility leader in the automotive industry. To date, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has supported nearly 1,300 cancer research studies at over 175 medical institutions.
Three grant categories have been awarded to researchers at eligible Children's Oncology Group (COG) member institutions. The Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant is a 2-year award competitively selected for translational research, and the Hyundai Young Investigator Grant is a 2-year award competitively selected for innovative research. Applications were reviewed by a Medical Advisory Committee comprised of leading pediatric oncologists from institutions across the country. Additionally, the Hyundai Impact Grant provides funding for programmatic initiatives such as clinical care at children's hospitals.
This year also introduces two new grant categories to advance its impact in childhood cancer. The Bridge-to-K grant is designed to provide support to National Institute of Health grant applicants to advance their research; and the new Regional Grants focus on local support, advocacy, and awareness.
"We have made significant strides in the areas of pediatric cancer research during the past 25 years," said Kevin Reilly, vice chair of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and chairman of the Hyundai Motor America National Dealer Advisory Council. "By funding critical research, new medical advancements, and less-invasive treatments, we have seen the long-term survival rate rise to over 85%. We won't stop until every child is free from cancer."
During the month of September, grants will be presented during official Hyundai Hope On Wheels Handprint Ceremonies. The Handprint Ceremony is the nonprofit's signature event in which children affected by cancer, doctors and researchers, and Hyundai partners dip their hands in paint and place their handprints on a Hyundai vehicle, symbolizing the collective fight against pediatric cancer and hope for a cure.
Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant Winners ($400,000)
Institution
City
State
Diamond Children's Medical Center
Tucson
AZ
Children's Hospital Colorado
Aurora
CO
Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Los Angeles
CA
UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation
Pittsburgh
PA
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Boston
MA
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Atlanta
GA
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
Seattle
WA
Georgetown Lombardi
Washington
DC
Johns Hopkins Children's Center
Baltimore
MD
UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital
Cleveland
OH
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
Stanford
CA
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia
PA
UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital
Los Angeles
CA
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals
San Francisco
CA
Nationwide Children's Hospital
Columbus
OH
UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital
Chicago
IL
UF Health Shands Children's Hospital
Gainesville
FL
UT Health San Antonio
San Antonio
TX
Hyundai Young Investigator Grant Winners ($250,000)
Institution
City
State
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
Chicago
IL
Texas Children's Hospital at the Baylor College of Medicine
Houston
TX
Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope
Duarte
CA
Children's Hospital Colorado
Aurora
CO
Children's National Hospital
Washington
DC
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Boston
MA
Children's Healthcare Atlanta, Inc.
Atlanta
GA
Johns Hopkins Children's Center
Baltimore
MD
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK)
New York
NY
Prisma Health Children's Hospital-Midlands
Columbia
SC
UH Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital
Cleveland
OH
Seattle Children's Healthcare System
Seattle
WA
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Inc.
Memphis
TN
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford
Stanford
CA
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Philadelphia
PA
UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals
San Francisco
CA
Nationwide Children's Hospital
Columbus
OH
University of Michigan Medical Center (Michigan Medicine)
Ann Arbor
MI
Hyundai Impact Grant Winners ($100,000)
Institution
City
State
Albany Medical Center
Albany
NY
Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
Chicago
IL
Arkansas Children's Hospital
Little Rock
AR
Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children
Orlando
FL
Banner Diamond Children's Medical Center
Phoenix
AZ
Baystate Children's Hospital
Springfield
MA
Beckman Research Institute of City of Hope
Duarte
CA
UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation
Pittsburgh
PA
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Atlanta
GA
Children's Hospital Colorado Springs
Aurora
CO
Children's Hospital New Orleans
New Orleans
LA
Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters
Norfolk
VA
Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)
Orange
CA
Children's Hospital of Richmond
Richmond
VA
Children's Mercy Kansas City
Kansas City
MO
Children's Minnesota - Minneapolis
Minneapolis
MN
Children's National Hospital
Washington
DC
Children's of Alabama
Birmingham
AL
Children's Wisconsin – Milwaukee Campus
Milwaukee
WI
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
Cincinnati
OH
UChicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital
Chicago
IL
Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center
Durham
NC
El Paso Children's Hospital
El Paso
TX
Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center
Washington
DC
Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital at Hackensack University Medical
Hackensack
NJ
Joe DiMaggio Childrens
Hollywood
FL
Johns Hopkins All Children's Foundation
Saint Petersburg
FL
Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women and Children
Honolulu
HI
Kentucky Children's Hospital
Lexington
KY
Levin's Children's Hospital
Charlotte
NC
Maine Medical Center of Maine Health
Portland
ME
Massachusetts General Hospital
Boston
MA
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York
NY
Miller Children's Hospital
Long Beach
CA
The Children's Hospital at Montefiore
Bronx
NY
Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Miami
FL
Oklahoma Children's Health Foundation
Oklahoma City
OK
Peyton Manning Children's Hosp At Ascension St Vincent
Indianapolis
IN
Phoenix Children's Hospital
Phoenix
AZ
Primary Children's Hospital
Salt Lake City
UT
Rady Children's Hospital
San Diego
CA
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Buffalo
NY
St Joseph's Children's
Tampa
FL
St. Louis Children's
St. Louis
MO
Tampa General Children's Hospital
Tampa
FL
Texas Children's Hospital at the Baylor College of Medicine
Houston
TX
UC Davis Children's Hospital
Davis
CA
UNC Children's Hospital
Chapel Hill
NC
Greehey Children's Cancer Research Institute
San Antonio
TX
Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt
Nashville
TN
Vannie E. Cook Children's Hospital
McAllen
TX
Yale New Haven Children's Hospital
New Haven
CT
Hyundai Hope On Wheels
Hyundai Hope On Wheels® is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is committed to finding a cure for childhood cancer. Launched in 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels provides grants to eligible institutions nationwide that are pursuing critical research aimed at improving treatments and saving lives. Hyundai Hope On Wheels is one of the largest nonprofit funders of pediatric cancer research in the country. Primary funding for Hyundai Hope On Wheels comes from Hyundai Motor America and its more than 830 U.S. dealers. In 2023, Hyundai Hope On Wheels will surpass a lifetime total donation of $225 million in support of nearly 1,300 childhood cancer research grants.
