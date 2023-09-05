PLAYA BOWLS ANNOUNCES 2023 FALL SPECIALS

Nation's Leading Superfruit Bowl Shop Launches Limited-Time Menu Items and Offer for Reward Members Beginning September 5

BELMAR, N.J., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Bowls, the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew and more, has officially revealed its seasonal fall specials. The limited-time specials are set to debut on September 5 and continue through November 14. Following the launch of this season's specials, Playa Bowls will also be dropping its highly anticipated fall and winter merchandise collection in October.

This limited-time menu will feature fan-favorites for fall, including apple and pumpkin creations. Menu items include:

Apple Turn Up Acai Bowl – Playa Acai topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, apple slices, apple butter, chopped peanuts, and cinnamon

Jack-O'-Lantern Acai Bowl – Playa Acai topped with pumpkin flax granola, banana, pumpkin butter, and pumpkin spice

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie 16oz or 20oz – Banana, pumpkin butter, vanilla protein, pumpkin flax granola, pumpkin spice, and oat milk

Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew 16oz or 20oz – Chicory coffee concentrate ( New Orleans style) with pumpkin sweet cream and oat milk

Pumpkin Protein Bites – Pumpkin flax granola, peanut butter, honey, chia seeds, vanilla protein, pumpkin butter, and pumpkin spice

"Playa Bowls goes beyond simply serving nourishing superfruit bowls and smoothies; we create menu items that celebrate the essence of each season. Our specials have been carefully crafted to embrace the warm and comforting spirit of autumn, bringing a taste of fall right to your taste buds," said Abby Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer of Playa Bowls. "Each menu item is curated with the best ingredients to provide tasty and high-quality specials for our valued guests."

From September 5 until September 9, Playa Rewards members can receive $3 off one item from the brand's fall specials menu. This offer can be redeemed via Playa Bowls' mobile app, in shop, or online. Guests can join Playa Rewards through the brand's mobile app.

Alongside the limited-edition menu, Playa Bowls will continue to offer Playa Mango, the brand's newest base that debuted earlier this spring. Guests have the option to build their own bowl with Playa Mango base or can combine Playa Mango with another base of their choosing.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate the delicious, refreshing, healthy versions of acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips to Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, California, and Hawaii. At each beach, the duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat and came home wanting more. The pair set up a blender and a folding table on the boardwalk in their hometown of Belmar, and Playa Bowls was born. Eight years, thousands of employees, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit bowls with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has more than 200 shops systemwide, operating in 20 states, with plans to continue to expand its domestic footprint across the U.S. and globally.

To learn more about Playa Bowls, visit PlayaBowls.com and follow the superfruit bowl shop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok. For more information on franchising, please visit playabowls.com/franchise.

About Playa Bowls

Known as New Jersey's original acai bowl shop, Playa Bowls is the nation's leading superfruit bowl shop serving up an extensive and unique menu of over 40 items, including the bright flavors of acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls alongside oatmeal bowls, juices, smoothies, and cold brew made with the freshest, high-quality ingredients. What began as a pair of blenders, a patio table, and a fridge in 2014 has flourished into more than 200 shops nationwide that operates in 20 states, thousands of employees, and a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Forbes 30 Under 30, Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers, QSR Young Leaders to Watch, and finalist for Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. Visit playabowls.com for additional information and stay connected on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

