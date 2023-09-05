ADVATIX Continues to Enable eCommerce Growth for its Clients through Digital Supply Chain Transformation; Secures a Spot on the Inc 5000 List for the Third Consecutive Year

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine announced its annual recognition of the fastest-growing private companies in America. For the third straight year, ADVATIX found its place on this prestigious list and secured its spot as the 14th leading company in eCommerce. This recognition underscores the transformative role of ADVATIX in helping companies thrive in the constantly evolving landscape of digital supply chain and eCommerce.

This three-year winning streak is a testament to ADVATIX's relentless focus on powering growth for its clients and leadership in the supply chain industry.

"We owe so much to our clients for trusting us and letting us be a part of their growth journey," said Manish Kapoor, Founder & CEO of ADVATIX. "I am grateful to our global team's strong dedication to constant innovation that has helped both us and our clients grow. Earning a spot on the Inc 5000 list for the third consecutive year is both an honor and an inspiration, pushing us to raise the bar even higher."

ADVATIX, established just over six years ago, has dedicated itself to helping companies accelerate business growth through supply chain transformations. The results are delivered using a holistic approach, emphasizing LEAN operational methods, robust leadership for seamless change management, and cutting-edge technology. At the forefront of this cutting-edge technology is their proprietary software, the Advatix CloudSuite which has been game-changing for fulfilment, logistics, Sales and Operating Planning, ship-from-store, click-and-collect.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief, Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

ADVATIX, firmly rooted as a boots-on-the-ground operations consulting and technology firm, assists its clients in realizing their growth and profitability ambitions through streamlined supply chain strategies. With a team of industry experts and advanced technology solutions, ADVATIX has a solid track record of helping businesses accelerate growth.

About Advatix

ADVATIX, Inc. is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive eCommerce Supply Chain and Logistics solutions. With its headquarters in Westlake Village, California, a global technology hub in New Delhi, India, and a LATAM office in Santiago, Chile, ADVATIX serves customers across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

