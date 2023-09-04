Facets.cloud Raises $4 Million in Seed Funding to Revolutionize DevOps

The self-serve infrastructure management platform is helping companies adopt the future of DevOps.

LEWES, Del., Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Facets.cloud, a self-serve infrastructure management platform, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by 3one4 Capital. The platform helps improve developer productivity by streamlining and productizing cloud deployment workflows.

Facets was co-founded in 2021 by Anshul Sao, Pravanjan Choudhury, and Rohit Raveendran – all three are alumni of IIT-KGP.

Modern DevOps practices today entail Ops teams stitching together 32 categories of toolchains to manage environment provisioning, releases, observability, and other aspects of the cloud delivery process. This approach requires a mind-numbing amount of effort to maintain, update and keep in sync with the ever-changing requirements. This poses a distraction for organizations from their core business offerings.

"Cloud delivery of products is an incidental complexity that businesses have to deal with. Anything that's not core to your business and taking away your Developers' time is noise and needs to be productized," says Pravanjan Choudhury, founder and CEO at Facets.

Facets streamlines all the cloud deployment processes into an Internal Developer Platform, making it easy for Developers to self-serve their infrastructure needs. This new way of attempting cloud delivery is called Platform Engineering and Facets is designed to help companies adopt this practice.

Commenting on the funding, Choudhury said: "The infusion of $4 million is a testament to the immense potential of Facets and the platform engineering philosophy we embody. We are grateful for the trust shown by 3one4 Capital and other investors."

Before Facets, Choudhury worked as the CTO of Capillary Technologies for close to 10 years. Anshul Sao was previously the Chief Architect at Capillary Technologies and also worked at Yahoo, while Rohit Raveendran was the Principal Architect at Capillary. Facets is used by companies like MPL, Treebo, Capillary Technologies, Purplle, among others.

"Facets is a game-changer for complex DevOps setups. By automating last-mile cloud delivery as a product, it empowers businesses with self-service infrastructure management, enabling enhanced efficiency and positioning them as industry leaders. Their approach to platform engineering has the potential to transform the landscape. We believe in the immense potential of Facets to redefine how organizations manage their DevOps and are proud partners in their growth journey," stated Anurag Ramdasan, the lead partner from 3one4 Capital.

Facets aims to use this capital to expand in the US market, promote and advance the platform engineering philosophy and enhance its product offerings.

Other investors who participated in the round were 100x Entrepreneurs (now Neon), and prominent angels like Abhinav Asthana, Pallav Nadhani, Aneesh Reddy, Krishna Mehra, and Sreedhar Pedinneni, among others.

About Facets.cloud:

Facets is a ready-to-use Internal Developer Platform that enables self-serve deployment and standardizes DevOps workflows. Built on the philosophy of platform engineering, Facets helps Devs self-serve their infra needs. Visit www.facets.cloud

