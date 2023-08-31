Scotiabank Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

Barb Mason , Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to retire at the end of 2023

Jenny Poulos appointed to Deputy CHRO, effective October 2, 2023 , and CHRO, effective December 4, 2023

Aris Bogdaneris appointed to Group Head, Digital Transformation, Tangerine, Marketing and Analytics, effective September 1, 2023

Phil Thomas promoted to Group Head and Chief Risk Officer, effective September 1, 2023

Paul Baroni appointed to EVP, Finance & CFO, Canadian Banking, effective September 1, 2023

Maria Theofilaktidis appointed to EVP & Chief Auditor, effective September 1, 2023

Anique Asher , EVP, Finance and Strategy, expands her mandate to include Capital Management, effective September 1, 2023

Chris Manning appointed to EVP, Global Business Payments, effective September 1, 2023

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Scotiabank announced today that Barb Mason, Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), has announced her intention to retire from Scotiabank at the end of 2023, after a 41-year career with the bank.

"On behalf of all Scotiabankers, I would like to congratulate Barb on an impressive four-decade career with the Bank and thank her for her invaluable guidance and partnership as an integral part of our Senior Leadership Team," said Scott Thomson, President and CEO for Scotiabank. "Barb has brought her endless passion and energy to leadership roles across Retail, Marketing, Wealth Management, Real Estate, and as our Group Head and CHRO. She has been a devoted champion of the employee and client experience and has shaped how our brand comes to life across our markets. She led our workplace transformation to an activity-based working model for thousands of our colleagues, enhancing productivity, flexibility and collaboration. Thanks to Barb's efforts, our Bank is consistently recognized as a top employer globally for a leading employee value proposition that is anchored in culture, employee wellbeing, and a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

Scotiabank has appointed Jenny Poulos as Deputy CHRO, effective October 2, 2023, and will assume the role of CHRO on December 4, 2023, joining the Senior Leadership Team. Ms. Poulos is a seasoned HR and financial services leader, with more than 34 years of experience at another large Canadian financial institution, where she was most recently SVP, Talent Services, and has assumed progressively senior roles in Retail and HR.

"I am pleased to have Jenny join the Bank as our CHRO, bringing more than three decades of Retail and HR leadership experience to help us build on our momentum as a top employer in Canada and across our international markets. I look forward to working closely with her as we continue to focus on driving exceptional client and employee experiences as part of our refreshed enterprise strategy," continued Mr. Thomson.

Scotiabank also announced the appointment of Aris Bogdaneris to the newly created role of Group Head, Digital Transformation, Tangerine, Marketing and Analytics, effective September 1, 2023. Mr. Bogdaneris will be responsible for overseeing the Tangerine business as well as Global Marketing, Customer Insights, Data and Analytics and Real Estate.

Mr. Bogdaneris brings to Scotiabank more than 25 years of experience in diverse operating roles with global financial services organizations across Europe and North America, including most recently at an international bank, where he served on their Management Board as the Global Head of Retail Banking and Head of Challenger and Growth Markets. He has extensive experience overseeing multi-country operations and global business lines and a proven track record in delivering strong and sustainable business growth in retail and commercial banking, including driving industry-leading client satisfaction and employee engagement.

"I am pleased to welcome Aris to Scotiabank and to our Senior Leadership Team and look forward to leveraging his retail banking and digital expertise and support as we look to innovate with an enterprise-wide mindset, drive exceptional client experiences, and deliver growth across our businesses," said Mr. Thomson. "With Tangerine becoming an integral part of our future growth plans, I am pleased to be able to appoint a dedicated leader with extensive digital banking experience to oversee this business with a plan to help us drive further innovation, accelerate growth and solidify Tangerine's position as the leading digital bank in Canada."

Scotiabank also announced additional changes to its Senior Leadership Team:

Phil Thomas has been promoted to Group Head and Chief Risk Officer (CRO). Since 2021 as CRO, Mr. Thomas has provided leadership and oversight of the Bank's Global Risk Management, Customer Insights, Data and Analytics and Global Anti-Money Laundering functions. For the past 26 years, he has held senior leadership roles in Retail Banking, Digital Channels, Contact Centres and Risk Management across the Bank's footprint.

Paul Baroni has been appointed EVP, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Canadian Banking. Mr. Baroni has been with the Bank for more than 22 years, in roles across Audit, Finance and Operations. In this role, he will oversee all finance activities to accelerate the bank's Canadian Banking objectives and have oversight of the Global Procurement and Global Taxation functions.

Maria Theofilaktidis has been appointed EVP and Chief Auditor. Ms. Theofilaktidis has been with the Bank for more than 21 years and has been an integral part of the Global Finance leadership team. She brings her deep experience in Internal Audit, Finance, Accounting, Risk, Compliance and Retail to this role, overseeing the Bank's Global Audit function.

Anique Asher, EVP, Finance and Strategy, will assume an expanded mandate that includes oversight of Capital Management. Ms. Asher joined Scotiabank in 2018 as part of the Global Finance leadership team, with more than 20 years of deep financial experience in global organizations.

Chris Manning has been appointed EVP, Global Business Payments. Mr. Manning has been with the Bank for more than 15 years in progressively senior roles in Business Banking, International Banking, Risk, and most recently, leading the Global Business Payments business since 2020. He will continue to have oversight of this business as a key growth enabler of the Bank's future strategic plans.

"I am proud of the calibre of talent we have at our senior leadership table. These appointments will bring deep domain expertise and new perspective together with the strength of our current leaders who have enabled the success of our Bank for many years," continued Mr. Thomson.

