HORMEL FOODS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

Company delivers volume growth in each segment and makes further progress on key initiatives

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2022 unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY — THIRD QUARTER

Net sales of $3.0 billion

Operating income of $217 million , reflecting the impact of an adverse arbitration ruling totaling $70 million ; adjusted operating income 1 of $287 million

Operating margin of 7.3%; adjusted operating margin 1 of 9.7%

Earnings before income taxes of $208 million ; adjusted earnings before income taxes 1 of $278 million

Effective tax rate of 21.7%

Diluted net earnings per share of $0.30 , adjusted diluted net earnings per share 1 of $0.40

Cash flow from operations of $317 million

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY & OUTLOOK

"Our third quarter results reflect the strength of our leading brands, the value of our balanced business model and our team's commitment to improving our performance," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "In an increasingly dynamic and competitive environment, we grew volume across all our segments, delivered adjusted net earnings per share1 in line with last year and made further progress addressing the near-term challenges impacting the business. This progress included reducing inventory, building momentum in the Planters® snack nuts business and driving adjusted operating margin1 improvement compared to last year."

"The investments into our brands and continued improvement across our supply chain have generated positive performance in the marketplace," Snee said. "Volume growth for the quarter was broad based, driven by a recovery in turkey, strong demand for many of our foodservice items and growth from leading retail brands, including SPAM®, Hormel® Black Label®, Planters® and Hormel® pepperoni. Our Foodservice segment delivered another quarter of strong bottom-line growth, and the Retail segment delivered margins ahead of our expectations. Earnings growth from our U.S. businesses in aggregate was more than offset by significantly weaker-than-expected results in our International segment, supply chain disruption caused by a third-party logistics provider shutdown and an adverse arbitration ruling."

"We remain focused on driving volume and earnings growth, as well as delivering on our commitments to improve our business," Snee said. "The operating environment domestically and abroad continues to be dynamic, and we anticipate consumers and operators to remain highly intentional in their spending. As we close the year, we expect a strong finish from our Foodservice segment, incremental savings from a series of projects aimed at reducing costs and complexity throughout our system, and further synergies from our implementation of GoFWD. Additionally, we expect continued softness in our International segment and earnings pressure from heightened competition at retail. Our continued investments into our brands, disciplined financial strategy and balanced approach across our businesses position us well for future growth as we close a challenging 2023."

For the balance of the year, the Company expects:

Modest volume growth in the fourth quarter, which assumes growth from the Foodservice segment, continued recovery in turkey and improved fill rates in key categories;

Fourth quarter net sales to be between $3.1 billion and $3.6 billion . Full-year net sales are expected to be (4)% to flat, reflecting performance to date and current assumptions for raw material input costs in the fourth quarter; and

Fourth quarter diluted net earnings per share to be down from last year, reflecting continued weakness in the International segment and lower Retail segment results. Full-year diluted net earnings per share are expected to be $1.51 to $1.57 , and adjusted diluted net earnings per share1 are expected to be $1.61 to $1.67 .

UPDATE ON STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

Protect & grow our core brands

We grew sales in the marketplace for Hormel ® chili, Hormel ® Natural Choice ® lunchmeat, Jennie-O ® lean ground turkey, Hormel ® Square Table ™ entrees and the SPAM ® family of products. 2

Hormel ® Black Label ® bacon is the fastest growing national brand in the category over the last year — with volume growth of 13% versus last year 3 — and has gained buyers versus last year, +7%. 3

Skippy® peanut butter varieties are now certified vegan by the Vegan Awareness Foundation. Vegan-certified varieties include creamy and Super Chunk® peanut butter in regular and natural varieties, as well as squeeze packs and no-sugar-added peanut butter spreads.

Amplify scale in snacking & entertaining

Household penetration gains were seen within the snacking and entertaining portfolio, led by Hormel ® Gatherings ® party trays, Planters ® snack nuts and Hormel ® pepperoni. 4

The Planters ® snack nuts business is benefiting from innovation, increased promotional support and the launch of a national ad campaign spotlighting the new trio of flavored cashew varieties. Recent trends have improved, with buyers and volume increasing versus last year. 5

Hormel® pepperoni — the No. 1 selling brand of pepperoni in the U.S. — grew volume, sales and household penetration during the quarter.4 The brand also partnered with Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the blockbuster adventure "Jurassic Park," with its Tear Into Flavor sweepstakes.

Enhance growth of our ethnic & Food Forward portfolios

Our Applegate ® products outpaced category dollar sales growth during the quarter in the breaded chicken, breakfast sausage, bacon and hot dog categories. 6

The Applegate team launched Applegate Naturals™ frittata bites, the industry's first and only Certified Humane frozen egg bites.

During the quarter, the Herdez ® brand outpaced category trends for dollar and volume sales in the salsa, taco sauce, hot sauce, refrigerated guacamole and refrigerated salsa categories. 2

Two Wholly® products were honored with 2023 Best Bite Awards from Delicious Living magazine: Wholly® Guacamole classic and Wholly® avocado diced.

Expand leadership in foodservice

We delivered volume growth during the third quarter across our premium offerings, including bacon, pizza toppings, prepared proteins, breakfast sausage and Fontanini ® Italian meats and sausages. 7

We launched several new items at the School Nutrition Association's Annual National Conference, including Jennie-O® branded turkey barbacoa, turkey pot roast and a turkey breakfast bar.

Aggressively develop our global presence

Demonstrating the value of our balanced model, foodservice sales in China increased 14% compared to last year, 7 helping offset declines in the retail business in China .

We launched Skippy ® peanut butter in Germany , home to a 1.9 billion euro sweet spreads category. 8

We continued to support our global brands around the world through innovation, co-branding and advertising, including Skippy® peanut butter ice cream in South Korea , new Calbee SPAM® brand flavored potato chips in Japan , and the Keep It Real TV campaign, which showcased a series of delicious SPAM® brand recipes across the United Kingdom .

Continue to transform our company

We delivered another quarter of e-commerce sales growth, led by the Planters ® , Jennie-O ® and SPAM ® brands. 9

We were recognized as one of America's Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report, named one of America's Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek, for the first time earned a place on Fast Company's 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, and were ranked No. 14 on the Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell For list.

During the quarter, we announced an expansion of our free college tuition program for eligible team members in the U.S. to earn their degrees, or complete non-degree programs, for free.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER

Retail

Volume up 1%

Net sales down 2%

Segment profit down 7%

Volume growth was driven by the value-added meats, bacon, snacking and entertaining, and emerging brands verticals. In addition to a recovery across the turkey portfolio, volume and net sales grew for many items, including our SPAM® family of products, Hormel® Gatherings® party trays, Hormel® pepperoni and Applegate® natural and organic meats. Net sales declined due to the difficult comparison from high levels of demand for Skippy® spreads last year and lower market-driven pricing on raw bacon items. Segment profit declined due to unfavorable mix and increased brand investments, partially offset by the benefit from pricing actions across the portfolio, improved bacon volumes and higher equity in earnings from MegaMex Foods.

Foodservice

Volume up 2%

Net sales down 3%

Segment profit up 14%

Volume for the quarter increased, driven by growth in our affiliated businesses and strong demand in many branded categories, including pizza toppings, premium bacon and breakfast sausage, and premium prepared proteins. Brands such as Cafe H®, Hormel® Fire Braised™, Fontanini®, Old Smokehouse® and Hormel® Bacon 1™ delivered volume gains compared to the prior year. Net sales declined, primarily due to lower net pricing in certain categories, such as bacon, reflecting raw material commodity deflation. Segment profit increased due to the contribution from higher volumes and improved mix.

International

Volume up 10%

Net sales down 6%

Segment profit down 50%

Net sales declined as a result of lower branded export sales and lower results in China. Foodservice sales in China improved sequentially throughout the third quarter, partially offsetting the difficult net sales comparison from sales to food-security programs last year. In addition to growth from the Skippy® and Planters® brands, strong volume growth was driven by low-margin commodity fresh pork and turkey exports. Segment profit declined significantly due to unfavorable pork and turkey commodity markets, continued softness in China and lower branded export demand.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS

For the third quarter, advertising spend was $43 million , compared to $37 million last year. The Company expects full-year advertising expense to increase compared to the prior year.

The effective tax rate was 21.7%, compared to 24.5% for the previous year. The Company benefited from favorable changes in certain U.S. income and deductions in the fiscal 2022 federal tax return filing. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2023 is expected to be between 21.0% and 23.0%.

Capital expenditures were $78 million , compared to $61 million last year. The Company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2023 is $280 million .

Depreciation and amortization expense was $75 million , compared to $65 million last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $285 million .

As disclosed in a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on Aug. 22, 2023 , the Company received an unexpected, unfavorable arbitration ruling involving an isolated commercial dispute with a third party. The estimated pre-tax impact of $70.0 million is reflected in operating expense and accrued liabilities. The associated one-time payment is expected to be made in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

PRESENTATION

A conference call will be webcast at 8 a.m. CT on Aug. 31, 2023. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-259-6580 (toll-free) or 416-764-8624 (international). An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at noon CT, Aug. 31, 2023, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The Company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The Company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The "forward-looking" information may include statements concerning the Company's outlook for the future as well as other statements of beliefs, future plans, strategies, or anticipated events and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "should result," "believe," "intend," "plan," "are expected to," "targeted," "will continue," "will approximate," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those anticipated or projected, which factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the deterioration of economic conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; potential disruption of operations including at co-manufacturers, suppliers, logistics providers, customers, or other third-party service providers; risk of loss of a material contract; the Company's inability to protect information technology systems against, or effectively respond to, cyber attacks or security breaches; deterioration of labor relations, labor availability or increases to labor costs; general risks of the food industry, including food contamination; outbreaks of disease among livestock and poultry flocks; fluctuations in commodity prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs; fluctuations in market demand for the Company's products; damage to the Company's reputation or brand image; climate change, or legal, regulatory, or market measures to address climate change; risks of litigation; potential sanctions and compliance costs arising from government regulation; compliance with stringent environmental regulations and potential environmental litigation; and risks arising from the Company's foreign operations. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" that appear in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which can be accessed at www.hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section, for additional information. In making these statements, the Company is not undertaking, and specifically declines to undertake, any obligation to address or update each or any factor in future filings or communications regarding the Company's business or results, and is not undertaking to address how any of these factors may have caused changes to discussions or information contained in previous filings or communications. Though the Company has attempted to list comprehensively these important cautionary risk factors, the Company wishes to caution investors and others that other factors may in the future prove to be important in affecting the Company's business or results of operations. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which represent current views as of the date made.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measures of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before income taxes, and adjusted diluted net earnings per share are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings before income taxes and adjusted diluted net earnings per share exclude the impact of an adverse arbitration ruling. The tax impact was calculated using the effective tax rate for the quarter in which the expense was incurred.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are the measures used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be a substitute for GAAP measures in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures.

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES In thousands, except per share amounts Unaudited

















Quarter Ended

July 30, 2023

July 31, 2022

GAAP Arbitration

Ruling Non-GAAP

Reported GAAP

Non-GAAP % Change Net Sales $ 2,963,299 $ — $ 2,963,299

$ 3,034,414

(2.3) Cost of Products Sold 2,465,251 — 2,465,251

2,528,364

(2.5) Gross Profit 498,048 — 498,048

506,049

(1.6) Selling, General, and Administrative 291,073 (70,000) 221,073

222,147

(0.5) Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 9,784 — 9,784

7,138

37.1 Operating Income 216,759 70,000 286,759

291,040

(1.5) Interest and Investment Income 9,239 — 9,239

14,411

(35.9) Interest Expense 18,372 — 18,372

15,615

17.7 Earnings Before Income Taxes 207,626 70,000 277,626

289,836

(4.2) Provision for Income Taxes 45,055 15,190 60,245

71,010

(15.2) Net Earnings 162,571 54,810 217,381

218,826

(0.7) Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interest (108) — (108)

(89)

(21.4) Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel

Foods Corporation $ 162,679 $ 54,810 $ 217,489

$ 218,915

(0.7)















Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $ 0.30 $ 0.10 $ 0.40

$ 0.40

—















Operating Margin (% of Net Sales) 7.3

9.7

9.6





















Nine Months Ended

July 30, 2023

July 31, 2022

GAAP Arbitration

Ruling Non-GAAP

Reported GAAP

Non-GAAP % Change Net Sales $ 8,911,930 $ — $ 8,911,930

$ 9,175,331

(2.9) Cost of Products Sold 7,426,514 — 7,426,514

7,577,062

(2.0) Gross Profit 1,485,417 — 1,485,417

1,598,269

(7.1) Selling, General, and Administrative 725,621 (70,000) 655,621

672,777

(2.6) Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 42,213 — 42,213

19,951

111.6 Operating Income 802,009 70,000 872,009

945,443

(7.8) Interest and Investment Income 20,700 — 20,700

20,078

3.1 Interest Expense 55,042 — 55,042

44,913

22.6 Earnings Before Income Taxes 767,666 70,000 837,666

920,608

(9.0) Provision for Income Taxes 170,230 15,190 185,420

200,393

(7.5) Net Earnings 597,437 54,810 652,247

720,215

(9.4) Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interest (200) — (200)

112

(279.1) Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel

Foods Corporation $ 597,637 $ 54,810 $ 652,447

$ 720,103

(9.4)















Diluted Net Earnings Per Share $ 1.09 $ 0.10 $ 1.19

$ 1.31

(9.2)















Operating Margin (% of Net Sales) 9.0

9.8

10.3





HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION SEGMENT DATA In thousands Unaudited





Quarter Ended



July 30, 2023

July 31, 2022

% Change Volume (lbs.)











Retail

748,146

742,103

0.8 Foodservice

255,822

250,513

2.1 International

90,550

81,993

10.4 Total

1,094,518

1,074,609

1.9













Net Sales











Retail

$ 1,891,746

$ 1,924,553

(1.7) Foodservice

890,949

917,671

(2.9) International

180,605

192,190

(6.0) Total

$ 2,963,299

$ 3,034,414

(2.3)













Segment Profit











Retail

$ 151,128

$ 163,092

(7.3) Foodservice

146,270

128,798

13.6 International

12,222

24,464

(50.0) Total Segment Profit

309,619

316,354

(2.1) Net Unallocated Expense

101,886

26,429

285.5 Noncontrolling Interest

(108)

(89)

(21.4) Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ 207,626

$ 289,836

(28.4)

















Nine Months Ended



July 30, 2023

July 31, 2022

% Change Volume (lbs.)











Retail

2,267,363

2,435,581

(6.9) Foodservice

747,484

760,677

(1.7) International

241,445

247,421

(2.4) Total

3,256,292

3,443,679

(5.4)













Net Sales











Retail

$ 5,765,786

$ 5,921,145

(2.6) Foodservice

2,607,140

2,681,737

(2.8) International

539,005

572,450

(5.8) Total

$ 8,911,930

$ 9,175,331

(2.9)













Segment Profit











Retail

$ 459,031

$ 522,980

(12.2) Foodservice

428,110

399,482

7.2 International

45,723

78,833

(42.0) Total Segment Profit

932,863

1,001,295

(6.8) Net Unallocated Expense

164,997

80,799

104.2 Noncontrolling Interest

(200)

112

(279.1) Earnings Before Income Taxes

$ 767,666

$ 920,608

(16.6)















HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS In thousands, except per share amounts Unaudited





Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



July 30, 2023

July 31, 2022

July 30, 2023

July 31, 2022 Net Sales

$ 2,963,299

$ 3,034,414

$ 8,911,930

$ 9,175,331 Cost of Products Sold

2,465,251

2,528,364

7,426,514

7,577,062 Gross Profit

498,048

506,049

1,485,417

1,598,269 Selling, General, and Administrative

291,073

222,147

725,621

672,777 Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

9,784

7,138

42,213

19,951 Operating Income

216,759

291,040

802,009

945,443 Interest and Investment Income

9,239

14,411

20,700

20,078 Interest Expense

18,372

15,615

55,042

44,913 Earnings Before Income Taxes

207,626

289,836

767,666

920,608 Provision for Income Taxes

45,055

71,010

170,230

200,393 Effective Tax Rate

21.7 %

24.5 %

22.2 %

21.8 % Net Earnings

162,571

218,826

597,437

720,215 Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable

to Noncontrolling Interest

(108)

(89)

(200)

112 Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel

Foods Corporation

$ 162,679

$ 218,915

$ 597,637

$ 720,103

















Net Earnings Per Share:















Basic

$ 0.30

$ 0.40

$ 1.09

$ 1.32 Diluted

$ 0.30

$ 0.40

$ 1.09

$ 1.31

















Weighted-average Shares Outstanding:















Basic

546,358

546,077

546,389

544,486 Diluted

548,637

550,167

549,227

549,377

















Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 0.2750

$ 0.2600

$ 0.8250

$ 0.7800



HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION In thousands Unaudited





July 30,

2023

October 30,

2022 Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 669,124

$ 982,107 Short-term Marketable Securities

17,423

16,149 Accounts Receivable

786,246

867,593 Inventories

1,737,865

1,716,059 Taxes Receivable

7,498

7,177 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

36,613

48,041 Total Current Assets

3,254,770

3,637,125









Goodwill

4,931,590

4,925,829 Other Intangibles

1,790,761

1,803,027 Pension Assets

235,943

245,566 Investments in Affiliates

743,474

271,058 Other Assets

338,741

283,169 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment

2,131,479

2,141,146 Total Assets

$ 13,426,757

$ 13,306,919



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment Accounts Payable

$ 703,407

$ 816,604 Accrued Expenses

119,464

58,801 Accrued Marketing Expenses

100,974

113,105 Employee Related Expenses

241,879

279,072 Interest and Dividends Payable

158,335

163,963 Taxes Payable

49,583

32,925 Current Maturities of Long-term Debt

946,981

8,796 Total Current Liabilities

2,320,622

1,473,266









Long-term Debt Less Current Maturities

2,360,380

3,290,549 Pension and Post-retirement Benefits

396,297

385,832 Deferred Income Taxes

467,827

475,212 Other Long-term Liabilities

163,768

141,840 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(241,610)

(255,561) Other Shareholders' Investment

7,959,473

7,795,780 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

$ 13,426,757

$ 13,306,919

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS In thousands Unaudited





Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



July 30, 2023

July 31, 2022

July 30, 2023

July 31, 2022 Operating Activities















Net Earnings

$ 162,571

$ 218,826

$ 597,437

$ 720,215 Depreciation and Amortization

74,754

65,132

216,432

191,568 Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital

73,678

(169,800)

(79,372)

(270,282) Other

5,998

71,887

(5,741)

121,656 Net Cash Provided by (Used in)

Operating Activities

317,001

186,046

728,756

763,157

















Investing Activities















Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities

(2)

5,664

(49)

1,296 Net Purchases of Property, Plant, and

Equipment

(77,678)

(60,360)

(163,224)

(188,140) Proceeds from (Purchases of) Affiliates

and Other Investments

212

2,009

(427,195)

8,275 Other

47

6,672

1,980

6,742 Net Cash Provided by (Used in)

Investing Activities

(77,420)

(46,016)

(588,489)

(171,827)

















Financing Activities















Proceeds from Long-term Debt

1,980

—

1,980

— Repayments of Long-term Debt and

Finance Leases

(2,208)

(1,474)

(6,584)

(6,498) Dividends Paid on Common Stock

(149,944)

(141,860)

(442,560)

(415,923) Share Repurchase

—

—

(12,303)

— Other

5,933

2,872

8,489

77,958 Net Cash Provided by (Used in)

Financing Activities

(144,238)

(140,462)

(450,977)

(344,463) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on

Cash

(6,715)

(10,943)

(2,273)

(10,054) Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash

Equivalents

88,628

(11,375)

(312,983)

236,814 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning

of Year

580,496

861,719

982,107

613,530 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of

Period

$ 669,124

$ 850,344

$ 669,124

$ 850,344

