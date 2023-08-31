Findhelp and Rural Health Association of Tennessee to Partner with TennCare to Address Non-Medical Risk Factors of Tennesseans

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Findhelp is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract with the State of Tennessee's Medicaid Agency (TennCare) to help Tennesseans find the non-medical social care assistance they need, as part of the Health Starts Initiative. Findhelp is a technology company that connects individuals needing social care services with community providers in an efficient and easy-to-navigate Closed-Loop Referral System (CLRS), while protecting privacy.

Findhelp will provide the technology that allows TennCare to assess non-medical risk factors of individuals in need through a unified approach, and refer them to community-based organizations that can meet their needs, while tracking outcomes. The team members at the Rural Health Association of Tennessee are ready to partner with engaged communities and organizations to address the non-medical risk factors of the TennCare population by removing social care barriers and increasing accessibility to quality, compassionate care in rural areas.

TennCare is the state of Tennesseeʼs managed care Medicaid agency, and currently serves more than 1.7 million people, including low-income individuals such as pregnant women, children, caretaker relatives of young children, older adults, and adults with disabilities. The CLRS will connect TennCare, community-based organizations across the state, and the TennCare managed care organizations, increasing care coordination and support to TennCare members and streamlining data collection to effectively measure impact.

Findhelp works with more than 570 of Americaʼs largest health plans, hospital systems, government municipalities, educational institutions, and cause organizations to address social determinants of health (SDoH). The findhelp platform enables customers across industries to connect their patients, members, students, constituents, and communities to social care.

Findhelp has been active in Tennessee since 2015; our customers include TennCare's three Medicaid-managed care vendors in addition to several others, such as Regional One Health, Baptist Memorial Hospital, and HCA Healthcare. Findhelp has built a community-based organization network in Tennessee that includes 5,727 local, county, state, and national programs. Throughout 2022, more than 265,000 Tennesseeans used the findhelp platform to search for and connect to social care.

"We have been helping Tennesseans connect with the services they need since 2015, and we're proud and grateful that we can expand our work in the state with TennCare, doing our part for the Health Starts Initiative," said Erine Gray, founder and CEO of findhelp. "TennCare has a history of innovation and we are excited to work with the TennCare team to simplify the complicated process people sometimes face when they are in need of help."

"We are honored to partner with findhelp on this project with TennCare," said Jacy Warrell, CEO, Rural Health Association of Tennessee. "We pride ourselves on leading the way for a healthy Tennessee through partnerships, advocacy, education, and resources. Our team and members stand ready to help recruit, train, and retain community-based organizations working to address the non-medical risk factors of the TennCare population."

About findhelp

Findhelp is the company modernizing America's social safety net for anyone who needs help or helps others. With the largest network of community-based organizations and proprietary technology that intelligently matches people with the resources they need, findhelp is the fastest and most reliable way to get help with privacy and dignity. Findhelp is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has been enabling healthcare, government, education, and other organizations to connect people with the social care resources that serve them since 2010. For more information, visit company.findhelp.com

About The Rural Health Association of Tennessee

The Rural Health Association of Tennessee (RHA) is a non-profit leading the way for a healthy Tennessee through partnerships, advocacy, education, and resources. RHA members of rural health care providers, school health professionals, mental and behavioral health providers, and others are committed to the vision of becoming among the healthiest states in America. RHA believes in the power of listening and learning through direct service, advancing professional knowledge and development, and elevating voices of rural Tennesseans through advocacy.

