Suburban Renewables Sponsors Hydrogen Racing in Las Vegas

WHIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, and Suburban Renewable Energy, LLC ("Suburban Renewables"), a wholly owned subsidiary, today announced it will sponsor the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) World Final in Las Vegas at the RE+ Expo, September 11th through 14th 2023.

H2 Grand Prix Series Logo (PRNewswire)

In line with Suburban Renewables' commitment to renewable energy education and programming, this sponsorship benefits 13 – 17-year-old students from around the world who have spent the past several months working in teams to design, engineer, and build their own 1:10 scale hydrogen fuel cell model car, which they will race in a demonstration of commitment to global renewable energy. Horizon Educational runs the program and provides high school students with a comprehensive understanding of the engineering principles behind the future renewable energy society. Suburban Renewables will also participate in an H2GP 'Corporate Race', where they will compete against other businesses and firms to see whose customized hydrogen-powered car will dominate, bringing home the H2GP Corporate Championship Trophy.

The thrilling hydrogen-powered race takes place at RE+, North America's largest energy trade show and a gathering that occupies a central position in the renewable energy industry. Each year, more than 27,000 professionals from all segments of the industry gather to network and build meaningful connections. This year's gathering promises to be the biggest yet, with visitors from over 150 countries exhibiting over 1,000 displays.

"Suburban Renewables is proud to sponsor the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix World Final in Las Vegas, and we look forward to watching these hard-working teams at the H2GP World Final," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Renewables. "Suburban Renewables is helping lead the to a low carbon future, and we are proud to support the next generation of students that will help propel us to that greener tomorrow."

"Thank you, Suburban Renewables, for your sponsorship and steadfast dedication to renewable energy education, as you continue to inspire and empower our students to shape a sustainable future," said Max Accordino, Head of Business Development at Horizon Educational.

About Suburban Renewables:

Formed in 2022, Suburban Renewables is an interconnected, renewable energy platform that builds off the well-established legacy of Suburban Propane, and houses the Company's family of renewable energy assets and technologies.

Suburban Renewables also drives long-term strategic growth and diversification efforts to identify new areas of investment, strategic partnerships, and collaborations within the renewable energy space, and paves the way to a low carbon future. Suburban Propane leads the industry toward a transition to a renewable energy future through unique, innovative, and profitable business ventures.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About H2GP:

The Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) is an initiative run by Horizon Educational that challenges students to design, engineer, construct and then eventually race 1:10 scale hydrogen-powered cars. During this process students learn advanced science and engineering skills in addition to picking up real-world problem-solving, teamwork and project management abilities. Each year the best teams from over 20 countries compete in the annual H2GP World Final. Find out h2grandprix.com

About Horizon Educational: Founded in 2003, Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies began the sale of miniature fuel cells to demonstrate the technology to schools and students around the world, while investing in R&D of more advanced products and industrial applications. In 2013, Horizon Educational Group was formed as an independent division dedicated to the deployment of a complete range of educational solutions. Horizon Educational develop, produce, and distribute hands-on teaching material and didactic equipment as well as online curricula and educational programs. With distributors in over 150 countries, the STEM kits and technical training equipment have an international reputation for quality, educational content, and award-winning design. Discover more at horizoneducational.com

Suburban Renewables Logo (PRNewswire)

Suburban Propane Logo (PRNewsfoto/Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Suburban Propane Partners, L.P.