KOOLABURRA BY UGG UNVEILS NEWEST BACK TO CAMPUS STYLE, TIZZEY

THE FOOTWEAR BRAND CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH WITH DONATION TO SCHOLARSHIP AMERICA TO HELP STUDENTS FULFILL THEIR COLLEGE DREAMS

GOLETA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Southern California-based brand Koolaburra by UGG® (a division of Deckers Brands [NYSE: DECK]) is excited to introduce our newest back-to-campus style, Tizzey. To celebrate the launch, Koolaburra by UGG® is donating to Scholarship America ® – a non-profit organization that helps students fulfill their college dreams and the nation's leading provider of private scholarships.

Koolaburra by UGG celebrates launch of Tizzey- Tizzey in chestnut, $79.99, available now (PRNewswire)

"Partners like Koolaburra by UGG® are essential when it comes to making college dreams come true," says Scholarship America President & CEO Mike Nylund. "As students head back to campus this fall, this kind of generous private-sector support helps them take the next step toward fulfilling their goals."

Scholarship America® works to eliminate barriers to educational success so that any student can pursue their dream. Since its founding in 1958, the organization has distributed over $5 billion in scholarships—and it is now working to make a bigger impact on students in need. Scholarship America's research has shown that scholarships have the greatest return on investment for students from historically marginalized communities who have significant financial need, but those exact students are the least likely to receive scholarships. That's why the organization is working to award a majority of its scholarships to high-need historically marginalized students by 2027, helping them realize the benefits of a high-quality degree or credential. To help support this mission, Koolaburra by UGG® is donating $25,000 to Scholarship America to align with the launch of the brand's newest back to school style, Tizzey.

Available now, Tizzey ($79.99 MSRP) is a must-have in anyone's fall wardrobe. This wear-anywhere style features a faux fur collar, lining and sock liner to provide the ultimate comfort no matter where the day takes you. Available in an array of colors (black, chestnut, peach whip, wild dove) this back to campus favorite features an EVA sole that provides the ultimate versatility making it a go to wardrobe essential. This slipper is one of the many Koolaburra by UGG® season ready styles that feature the upmost attention to detail, quality, and value.

To learn more about Koolaburra by UGG® & Scholarship America ® please visit koolaburra.com.

About Koolaburra by UGG®

Evoking Southern California's laidback coastal vibe, Koolaburra began as a tightly curated collection of women's footwear. Designed to be effortlessly incorporated into anyone's life, every one of our products is made with the same dedication to quality, craftsmanship, comfort and value that's been the bedrock of our brand since day one. Koolaburra. For more information, visit: https://www.koolaburra.com @koolaburra #koola #koolaburra

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, Koolaburra®, HOKA®, Teva® and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 50 year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

About Scholarship America

Scholarship America is a nonprofit organization that works to eliminate barriers to educational success so that any student can pursue their dream. Since 1958, the organization has distributed $5.1 billion to 3 million students, making it the nation's largest private scholarship provider. Scholarship America works with partners to ensure students with the most need have the opportunity to thrive through equitable pathways to education and training. Learn more at www.scholarshipamerica.org.

Koolaburra by UGG celebrates launch of Tizzey- Tizzey in peach whip, $79.99, available now (PRNewswire)

Koolaburra by UGG celebrates launch of Tizzey- Tizzey in wild dove, $79.99, available now (PRNewswire)

Koolaburra by UGG celebrates launch of Tizzey- Tizzey in black, $79.99, available now (PRNewswire)

Koolaburra by UGG Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koolaburra by UGG) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koolaburra by UGG