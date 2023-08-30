Academy Sports + Outdoors Partners with L.L.Bean to Offer the Iconic American Brand In-Stores and Online

Customers can now shop L.L.Bean products at Academy Sports + Outdoors and academy.com

KATY, Texas, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for fall, L.L.Bean and Academy Sports + Outdoors ("Academy") (Nasdaq: ASO) have partnered together to offer customers a selection of L.L.Bean products in-store and online. Curated around the shared joy of the outdoors, Academy will carry a wide assortment of L.L.Bean's renowned, high-quality products, including polos, backpacks, men's and women's apparel, and the iconic Bean Boots. The new offering ensures everyone can enjoy the great outdoors in style and comfort.

"Academy Sports + Outdoors is dedicated to making quality sporting goods and lifestyle brands accessible to our customers for their sports and outdoors passions," said Matt McCabe, Academy Sports + Outdoors' Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "By adding L.L.Bean to our in-store and online assortment, we're growing the opportunity for more customers to get outside and have more fun."

By teaming up with L.L.Bean, Academy is expanding their product offering to provide customers with even more options to comfortably enjoy their favorite activities. This partnership allows customers to easily access L.L.Bean's renowned quality and craftsmanship, combined with Academy's commitment to providing "Fun for All."

"For L.L.Bean, there is no better place to spend time and have fun than the great outdoors," said Greg Elder, L.L.Bean's Chief Retail Officer. "We are thrilled to partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors and believe this collaboration allows even greater access to our quality outdoor gear and apparel."

Customers can now find L.L.Bean products in Academy Sports + Outdoors stores and online at academy.com.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors

Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 271 stores across 18 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com .

About L.L.Bean, Inc.

L.L.Bean, Inc. is a leading multichannel merchant of quality outdoor gear and apparel. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-room operation selling a single product, the Maine Hunting Shoe. Still family owned, Shawn Gorman, great grandson of Leon Leonwood Bean, was named Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2013. While its business has grown over the years, L.L. Bean continues to uphold the values of its founder, including his dedication to quality, customer service and a love of the outdoors. In 2020, L.L. Bean donated over $6 million to 100+ outdoor and community-enriching organizations, many of which focus on increasing access to outdoor spaces. L.L. Bean operates 54 stores in 19 states across the United States, along with 25 stores in Japan. The 220,000-sq. ft. L.L. Bean retail store campus in Freeport, ME, is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and welcomes more than 3 million visitors every year. L.L.Bean can be found worldwide at www.llbean.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

