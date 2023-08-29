In the news release, Canvas Medical, the Leading EMR Platform For Clinician-Developer Collaboration, Welcomes Adam Farren as President and COO, issued 29-Aug-2023 by Canvas Medical over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the reference to Medically Home was included without review or permission from Medically Home and incorrectly stated their business as providing urgent care. The corrected text reads: Medically Home provides a model for high-acuity, hospital-level care delivered to patients in their homes. The corrected full release follows:

Canvas Medical, the Leading EMR Platform For Clinician-Developer Collaboration, Welcomes Adam Farren as President and COO

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canvas Medical, the EMR platform that enables clinician-developer collaboration, has added industry veteran Adam Farren as its President and Chief Operating Officer. Canvas is Farren's third executive role in the electronic medical records (EMR) space after previously serving as Chief Growth Officer at Elation Health and Osmind, where he led go-to-market for these EMR platforms into thousands of care delivery organizations and independent clinics. In addition to this healthcare experience, Farren has spent two decades in commercial leadership roles at high-growth startups. He will lead sales, marketing, customer success, partnerships and business operations at Canvas.

"The EMR is the most important software for care delivery organizations, and it's well-documented how many problems there are with traditional approaches," said Farren. "I've seen how a thoughtfully designed EMR can improve outcomes for all stakeholders: patients, clinicians, organizations, and payors alike. The ideal EMR is programmable and extensible, allowing customization to your own care model and integration across the ecosystem. Canvas has made incredible progress against that vision, and I'm looking forward to advancing it further."

Since its founding in 2015, Canvas has built a unified practice management, RCM, and certified EMR platform around the revolutionary Narrative Charting U/I paradigm. More recently, under the leadership of Chief Product Officer JP Patil , the company has accelerated development of its server-side SDK for workflow automation and FHIR API for extensibility. The Canvas care modeling platform allows customers to iterate faster on their care models and connect their proprietary apps, third party tools, and the broader healthcare ecosystem to its certified EMR.

Today, Canvas primarily works with care delivery organizations with software development capabilities. The company has successfully scaled to dozens of different specialties in care delivery settings that include virtual, in-person and hybrid modalities, and successfully supports fee-for-service, capitation, cash pay and membership based revenue streams for its customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome an executive of Adam's caliber to our team," says Canvas founder and CEO, Andrew Hines. "His leadership skills, his values, and his deep experience navigating the unique challenges of the EMR space align perfectly with our mission. Adam is already a valuable thought partner to our team, but most importantly to our customers, who are at the center of what we're building at Canvas."

Those customers tell the story of where Canvas is headed. The past three years have seen $60B+ in venture investments in digital health, and despite the recent funding slowdown, 2023 is tracking to $12B+ in capital deployed across roughly 500 deals, a 50% increase compared to 2019. That funding is being deployed to integrate telehealth, digital payments, AI solutions, and workflow automation into care delivery.

Canvas and its customers are accelerating this transformation. The company's strong customer relationships include collaborative roadmap sessions to drive continuous improvements to the end user experience, improved customizability via SDK, and platform extensibility via FHIR API. To name a few examples:

Patina is building a community, team-based approach to improve the healthcare and aging experience for older adults on Medicare plans is building a community, team-based approach to improve the healthcare and aging experience for older adults on Medicare plans

Duo Health is a risk-bearing medical group designed around the needs of patients with chronic kidney disease & kidney failure and their physicians is a risk-bearing medical group designed around the needs of patients with chronic kidney disease & kidney failure and their physicians

Vivante offers digital all-in-one digestive care solutions delivered by employers or health plans offers digital all-in-one digestive care solutions delivered by employers or health plans

Marley Medical treats hypertension in-home with a dedicated team delivering on a custom care plan for each patient treats hypertension in-home with a dedicated team delivering on a custom care plan for each patient

Medically Home provides a model for high-acuity, hospital-level care delivered to patients in their homes

"We have a deep and detailed product roadmap we'll be executing against over the next 12 months as we continue to invest in our underlying platform and in our partner ecosystem," says Farren. "We believe we are the best-in-class platform for digital health organizations that require a certified EMR, those with scaling goals in the near future, and those who have the capability to build with our API and SDK."

About Canvas Medical

Canvas Medical, founded in 2015, provides the digital infrastructure for care delivery companies. Its offerings include an ONC-Certified EMR with intuitive care coordination and management workflows, a FHIR API and Workflow SDK that provide industry leading platform extensibility, and end-to-end RCM functionality. The company works with customers of all care models and verticals, from direct-to-consumer virtual care to at-risk complex care and everything in between. For more information about Canvas Medical, visit canvasmedical.com .

