Pernod Ricard North America Appoints Colin Kavanagh as Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard North America has announced Colin Kavanagh as Chief Marketing Officer with the role aimed at continuing Pernod Ricard's transformation into an ever-more consumer-centric company, accelerating growth and driving its digital transformation.

Following a successful period as Senior Vice President of Transformation at Pernod Ricard North America, Colin Kavanagh has been announced as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Colin is responsible for providing leadership, vision and strategic brand direction to the business's modern marketing initiatives. He is focused on driving transformational capabilities to seamlessly operationalize the organization for rapid adoption and continued business acceleration, with marketing at the center as a growth driver for the business.

Colin brings 25 years of strong experience in the international environment in various businesses at Pernod Ricard such as Irish Distillers, Pernod Ricard HQ, Corby Spirit and Wine, Pernod Ricard Brazil and The Absolut Company, where he has held various leadership roles in marketing.

Colin has embodied the values of Pernod Ricard throughout his career and this new role will see him continue the journey to ensure that everything Pernod Ricard does is grounded in its purpose: to be creators of conviviality by unlocking the magic of human connection.

Colin will succeed Pam Forbus, who was appointed CMO in 2020.

