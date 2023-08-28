Major League Table Tennis Announces Picks for 2023 Draft

Global Showcase: 8 Teams, 64 Co-Ed Players, From 24 Nations

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) has unveiled the results of its inaugural draft. An impressive line-up of 64 players, hailing from 24 countries globally, are now officially drafted into 8 formidable teams representing 8 cities across the USA.

MLTT DRAFT DAY: Global Showcase: 8 Teams, 64 Co-Ed Players, From 24 Nations Season Opener Sept 15th -17th , Daytona, FL

The historic and first-ever first overall pick went to the Carolina Gold Rush and head coach Alex Yang, who selected 28-year-old French star Enzo Angles. He was followed by Daniel Gorak to the Florida Crocs, Jinxin Wang to the Princeton Revolution, Amy Wang to the Texas Smash, Damien Provost to the Chicago Wind, Wenzhang Tao to the Bay Area Blasters, Nikhil Kumar to the Seattle Spinners and Jiwei Xia to the Portland Power.

The draft heralds the debut for the launch of the first professional table tennis league in the United States. MLTT features a dynamic, team-based format combining singles, doubles, and the first-ever Golden Game where players alternate every 4 points in a race to 21. The Texas Smash made a statement in the draft, choosing Amy Wang with their first selection, securing her as the 4th overall pick. This cutting-edge format defies traditional conventions, emphasizing that skill is not defined by gender, and promises fans pulse-pounding and unforgettable gameplay.

Commissioner Flint Lane expressed his enthusiasm stating, "The introduction of MLTT isn't just another sports league. We're elevating the Olympic sport of table tennis from its traditional confines to the forefront of mainstream sports. The MLTT organization, coaches and players are excited about this new venture and we encourage fans worldwide to tune in for some exciting action."

As the USA's first professional table tennis league, MLTT is primed to reshape the sport landscape and present an unmatched spectacle. The action-packed season commences on Sep. 15 in the scenic city of Daytona Beach, Fla.

For a comprehensive list of drafted players, teams, and in-depth details about the novel format, visit MLTT.com/Draft23 .

Tickets for the inaugural match and the entire season are now available at MLTT.com/tickets .

For more updates, schedules, and information on MLTT, follow us on social (@majorleagueTT on X and @majorleaguetabletennis everywhere else) for real-time updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more information regarding the league, coaches, and players.

MLTT 2023 Draft Results (PRNewswire)

About MLTT

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast, Flint Lane. Flint and his wife Kathy own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee.

MLTT's mission is to bring the best table tennis experience to athletes and fans alike. One of the merits of our league is the diversity of our athlete rosters. Players come from all over the world, bringing with them different styles and techniques that make match play exciting and competitive. MLTT is committed to advancing the sport of table tennis by providing the ultimate table tennis experience for all involved. We are dedicated to growing our league and supporting our athletes as they compete at the highest levels of the sport.

Contact:

John Yapaola

jy@mltt.com

MLTT (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Major League Table Tennis