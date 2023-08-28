Gorilla Mind Announces First Retail Partnership with its Nationwide Launch into The Vitamin Shoppe

Fast-Growing Performance Supplement Brand Expands from Major Online Presence into Physical Retail Stores

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gorilla Mind, the highly popular online fitness and performance supplement company and its top-selling Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks have partnered with The Vitamin Shoppe to sell its newest functional energy drink in nearly 700 retail stores in the U.S. and on VitaminShoppe.com, beginning in August. As the brand expands into the fast-growing energy drinks space, it is poised to add an exciting range of flavor options to consumers nationwide, including a brand-new flavor launching exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe.

The popularity of Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks has been almost immediate since their initial direct-to-consumer launch in April 2023 and are already performing as top-selling products for the brand.

The performance energy drink features a delicious and refreshing taste profile and is packed with a synergistic combination of over 2000 mg of Nootropics, including an active ingredient profile consisting of:

1000 mg of N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine

400 mg of Alpha GPC 50%

200 mg of Caffeine

200 mg Uridine Monophosphate

100 mg of L-Theanine

15 mg of Saffron Extract

200 mcg of Huperzine-A

Plus 5 essential vitamins in their biologically active formats

Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks will be available in 6 unique flavors, with single cans selling for $3.49 and 12-count cases for $34.99. Flavors include:

Arctic White

Black Cherry Vanilla

Orange Rush

Strawberry Candy

Tigers Blood

Sour Watermelon Candy – Launching exclusively at The Vitamin Shoppe

"This project has been well over two years in the making and a culmination of taste-testing hundreds of different flavor profiles. We have something really special on our hands. This is a true example of exceptional taste meeting high-end performance," said Christopher Deoudes, co-founder of Gorilla Mind. "I couldn't be happier about this partnership with The Vitamin Shoppe and our exclusive Sour Candy Watermelon flavor release in their stores, especially since I grew up buying my nutritional supplements at The Vitamin Shoppe."

Muriel Gonzalez, President of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The Vitamin Shoppe is excited to be the first major retail partner to bring Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks to customers at our retail stores across the country and online. Energy drinks are one of the fastest growing categories at The Vitamin Shoppe, driven by our industry-leading assortment of the latest brands, flavors, and formulations, as well as our weekly drink promos that have become a popular customer favorite. Gorilla Mind's unique ingredients, functional benefits, and original flavors all add meaningful innovation to this on-trend and in-demand product category."

For more information on Gorilla Mind, please visit GorillaMind.com to learn more.

ABOUT GORILLA MIND

Gorilla Mind is a highly-popular and fast-growing fitness and performance supplement company endorsed by several leading content creators. Based in Boise, Idaho since 2018, the brand develops carefully formulated products with efficacious doses of high-quality ingredients to help performance customers reach their goals. The brand offers a range of products in multiple categories and functional foods/drinks, including Gorilla Mode Preworkout, Gorilla Mode Nitric Non-Stim Preworkout, Sigma Test Booster, Mode Protein, and Gorilla Mind Energy Drinks. Its mission is to enable fitness-minded consumers to unlock their full potential through scientifically dosed performance and lifestyle products, empowering them with more energy, strength, confidence, and vitality - and ultimately elevating their physical and mental performance.

About The Vitamin Shoppe®

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, sports nutrition, specialty supplements, herbs, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 690 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local omnichannel partners.

