Special UNIQLO and KAWS Collaboration UT Collection Announced Alongside World Exclusive Launch of KAWS Art Book on September 7

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIQLO today announces that it will simultaneously launch the definitive book on the renowned contemporary artist KAWS, and a new UT T-Shirt and Sweatshirt collaboration collection with the artist, on Thursday, September 7 in the United States. The collection will be available globally but launch dates vary by region. Both the new UT collection and the art book – launched exclusively with UNIQLO and premier global book publisher Phaidon – will be available at UNIQLO stores globally and through uniqlo.com.

Designs in the collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts will feature KAWS' signature COMPANION and BFF characters, the cover of the new book, as well as the artist's iconic XX motif. Items will be available in adults'(unisex) and kids' sizes so everyone can immerse themselves in the world of KAWS. Additionally, UNIQLO will also offer a range of limited-edition gifts for customers purchasing the art book and UT collection. To celebrate the collaboration, some of the largest UNIQLO stores around the globe will be wrapped in designs featuring KAWS' characters

Brian Donnelly, the artist known professionally as KAWS, said about these upcoming releases that, "I'm pleased to be exclusively launching my new Phaidon Contemporary Artist Series book with my longtime partner Uniqlo. To celebrate the occasion, I designed a small capsule collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts that will be available for a limited time. I hope you enjoy the collection!"

About KAWS

KAWS engages audiences far beyond the museums and galleries in which he regularly exhibits. Over the last two decades, KAWS has built a successful career with work that consistently shows his formal agility as an artist, as well as his underlying wit, irreverence, and affection for our times. He has collaborated extensively with UNIQLO, including by providing designs for the PEACE FOR ALL charity project in 2022, which was a huge worldwide success.

Collaboration Overview

Launch date: Thursday, September 7 in United States

Pricing (in Japan): 3 adults' (unisex) T-shirt designs @ $24.90

2 adults' (unisex) sweatshirt designs @ $39.90

3 kids' T-shirt designs @ $14.90

2 kids' sweatshirt designs @ $29.90

KAWS Art Book @ $49.90

Availability: UNIQLO stores in the United States and uniqlo.com

Special site: https://www.uniqlo.com/us/en/contents/feature/kawsut2023/

Assets: Linked here

KAWS ART BOOK

Published by Phaidon, the premier global publisher of the creative arts, this is the most comprehensive study on one of contemporary art's most influential and much-loved forces. The book is the latest addition to Phaidon's acclaimed Contemporary Artist Series, one that has revolutionized how art is discussed by collaborating with and underpinning the voices of living artists. In tandem with the book and UT collection, Phaidon will also present an exclusive new limited-edition silkscreen print by KAWS featuring his signature COMPANION character, available September 22.

Limited edition shoulder bag gift

Customers simultaneously buying the art book and at least one UT item from this collaboration collection will receive a free shoulder bag, while stocks last. The bag features the book's cover on the front and KAWS' iconic XX motif embroidered on the back.

Notes:

Shoulder bag gift limited to one per person buying an art book.

Art books and shoulder bags available while stocks last only.

Art books will be exclusively sold at UNIQLO from September 7 to September 22 .

General sales of art book scheduled to start on October 11 .

Check website of publisher Phaidon Press for details.

Limited edition sticker gifts

Purchase two or more items from the KAWS UT Collection (including the art book) and receive a special sticker as a gift.

Notes:

At stores and online, UNIQLO will offer one free gift sticker per purchase of two or more items from the collection, on a first come, first served basis.

There will be three sticker designs, from which UNIQLO will select randomly.

Stickers will be available while stocks last only.

About Phaidon

Phaidon is the premier global publisher of the creative arts with over 1,500 titles in print. They work with the world's most influential artists, chefs, writers, and thinkers to produce innovative books on art, photography, design, architecture, fashion, food and travel, and illustrated books for children. Phaidon is headquartered in London and New York City.

About UNIQLO LifeWear

Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual's style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people's lives.

About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing

UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam.tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.3 trillion yen for the 2022 fiscal year ending August 31, 2022 (US $16.6 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2022 rate of $1 = 138.7 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.

UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,400 stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America.

With a corporate statement committed to changing clothes, changing conventional wisdom and change the world, Fast Retailing is dedicated to creating great clothing with new and unique value to enrich the lives of people everywhere. For more information about UNIQLO and Fast Retailing, please visit www.uniqlo.com and www.fastretailing.com.

