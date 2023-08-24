Inland Empire Health Plan honored in PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care® list

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has been recognized as one of the 100 Companies That Care® by PEOPLE Magazine and Great Place To Work®, ranking No. 87 on the national list – a first for the managed care health plan.

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has been recognized as one of the 100 Companies That Care® by PEOPLE Magazine and Great Place To Work®, ranking No. 87 on the national list – a first for the managed care health plan. (PRNewswire)

The national publication made the announcement on Wednesday, with the Rancho Cucamonga-based health organization listed among the likes of Comcast, NBC Universal, Target Corporation and CarMax.

"We are incredibly honored to be among these top organizations who are leading the way in creating work environments where employee growth and wellness are vital components to their success," said IEHP's Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "At IEHP, we strive to ensure our mission, vision and values not only reflect the 1.6 million members we serve, but our thousands of team members and providers who work daily to move our company forward."

PEOPLE's annual list spotlights companies that go above and beyond to "honor their employees, uplift their communities and make the world a better place." Earning this spot means IEHP has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country, the publication said.

"Being part of PEOPLE's Companies That Care® list is the reflection of the hard work our 3,000-plus team member family brings to the table each and every day, and we are excited to continue highlighting their successes through recognitions such as this one," said IEHP's Chief People Officer Supriya Sood.

The PEOPLE Companies That Care® list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work®, considered a global authority on workplace culture, selected the list based on over 1.3 million confidential employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 7.5 million employees. Of those surveys, 1.1 million came from employees at companies eligible for this year's list and these rankings are based on that feedback.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifier.

Companies also submit essays which are validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community and the planet. To be considered for the list, companies must first be Great Places To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees. IEHP became certified in June for the third year in a row.

"This was the first year where we saw if companies meant it when they promised to put employees first," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "Caring for people isn't a byproduct or afterthought for the very best companies – it's a core part of how they create value for their customers and communities."

PEOPLE Magazine Editor-in-Chief Wendy Naugle added, "Never before have we seen the way we all work shift so dramatically. The companies on this list keep their employees and their communities front and center, while thinking about how we can work together better – and do better for our neighbors and our planet."

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans, the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country and for the third year in a row, certified as A Great Place To Work®. In its 27th year, IEHP supports more than 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents enrolled in Medicaid or IEHP DualChoice (those with both Medi-Cal and Medicare). Today, IEHP has a growing network of 7,000 providers and 3,000 team members who are fully committed to the vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. To learn more, visit iehp.org.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care® list

Great Place To Work® selected the 2023 PEOPLE Companies That Care® list by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.5 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations. Of those, 1.1 million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About PEOPLE Magazine

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

Inland Empire Health Plan is listed among PEOPLE's 100 Companies That Care®, a first for the Rancho Cucamonga-based managed health care plan. IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton, pictured right, praised its team members and providers for their dedication to moving the company forward through its mission, vision and values. (PRNewswire)

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)