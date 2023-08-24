FMC Corporation announces Dodhylex™ active as global trademark for novel grass herbicide

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today announced Dodhylex™ active (pronounced DOH'-deh-leks) as the global brand name for tetflupyrolimet, a new mode of action herbicide effective on the most challenging grass weeds in rice.

"The global brand will ensure growers around the world recognize this novel mode of action in the newest herbicide products FMC expects to begin launching in 2025," said Diane Allemang, FMC executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "Growers worldwide will have the confidence that products powered by Dodhylex™ active contain FMC's patented active ingredient that's backed by seven years of research, development and field testing."

The Dodhylex™ name is derived from the site of action – dihydroorotate dehydrogenase – combined with the flexibility of use in both transplanted and direct-seeded rice and the herbicide's ability to block the nutrients needed for the weed to survive.

"Dodhylex™ active is the first active ingredient in the HRAC/WSSA Group 28 and the first new herbicide with a novel mode of action in the industry in over three decades," said Seva Rostovtsev, vice president and chief technology officer. "This new mode of action herbicide was discovered at the FMC Stine Research Center and is a testament to FMC's commitment to innovation and our disciplined approach to advancing the most promising new molecules. The molecule is a significant advancement for the agriculture industry as it will help combat resistant weeds."

Studies show Dodhylex™ active provides season-long control of important grass weeds in the rice market, as well as key broadleaf weeds and sedges. FMC is also testing Dodhylex™ active in other crops, including sugarcane, wheat, soybean and corn.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet.

