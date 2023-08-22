WCG Announces: MAGI@home Clinical Research Conference, October 16-20, 2023

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve the quality, efficiency, and safety of clinical research, today announces the WCG MAGI Clinical Research Conference, an educational mainstay for clinical trial professionals for more than 15 years, is going virtual for its fall 2023 event. MAGI@home will take place October 16-20, 2023, and will deliver best-in-class, accredited training and education offerings to clinical trial professionals from their home or office. Attendees will gain practical intelligence, real-life examples, and actionable insights to deepen their expertise and fulfill educational requirements.

"MAGI@home is designed to provide clinical research novices and veterans with a comprehensive and affordable program that supports both continuing education, and professional growth and success," said Carmin Gade, PhD, chief marketing officer at WCG. "In just 20 hours over five days, participants will have the opportunity to earn up to 20 continuing education credits across five tracks, from the comfort of wherever they best learn."

Five education tracks will be facilitated live by MAGI's esteemed faculty, including:

Budgets

Learn the nuances of ensuring your site is optimized for conducting clinical trials by ensuring accuracy in budget forecasting, effective negotiations, timely payments, and efficient and effective resource management.





Contracts

Explore field-tested, easily implemented negotiation tools and techniques that can help maintain control, improve turnaround times, and reduce last-minute scrambles.





Billing Compliance

Strengthen research billing compliance development and program oversight by understanding advanced coverage analysis; implications of anti-kickback, Stark, and false claims laws; how to operationalize the billing compliance process; and the differences and similarities between medical device and drug development trials.





Clinical Operations

Master approaches to maintaining trial quality and effective tactics for protecting participant safety and data integrity.





Quality/Regulatory

Understand and ensure adherence to the regulations on research participant protections, including FDA and ICH regulations, inspection readiness, ethical review, and quality by design.

Online: https://wcg.swoogo.com/magioct23

By phone: 888.838.5578 or 703.538.7600

About WCG MAGI Conferences

WCG MAGI events connect clinical research professionals who share a deep commitment to ensuring the quality, compliance, and efficiency of clinical research that is needed to advance the delivery of therapies and devices that impact patient's lives. Professionals who attend WCG MAGI conferences benefit from comprehensive programing including best-in-class training from seasoned faculty; standardization of best practices for clinical operations, business, and regulatory compliance; innovation forums; and peer-to-peer networking. Most importantly, the WCG MAGI experience strengthens collegiality in a way that ensures the growth and success of clinical research.

About WCG

WCG is the global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on Twitter @WCGClinical or LinkedIn.

