LatticeFlow Collaborates with the U.S. Army to Unlock Mission-Critical AI

LatticeFlow unveils a new approach for building and deploying resilient AI systems for mission-critical applications

ZURICH, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LatticeFlow , the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for improving model performance and safety, developed a novel paradigm in collaboration with the U.S. Army to build and deploy the next generation of highly resilient AI systems. Stemming from a three-year long strategic engagement between the two organizations, this initiative aims to elevate security measures and curtail safety risks to prevent unintended consequences.

" LatticeFlow's approach is instrumental in enabling military commanders and decision-makers to confidently deploy mission-critical AI systems." – said Dr. Igor Linkov, Senior Technical Manager at the US Army Corps of Engineers. He added: "A distinctive feature of their technology is the ability to create resilient AI models, which ensure that mission objectives are met despite potential disruptions and mis-predictions during deployment."

Dr. Linkov unveiled this novel approach at the prestigious event on the Role of AI in Cyber Conflict, hosted by the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence. With a formidable assembly of over 600 attendees, including government officials, elite military personnel, and leading tech luminaries from powerhouses such as the US Army, NATO, and armasuisse, the event emphasized the pivotal role of AI in shaping the future of modern military warfare.

The cornerstone of this approach resides in the integration of LatticeFlow's robust framework and toolset, designed to systematically diagnose AI models and reveal hidden blind spots to ensure utmost accuracy, reliability, and safety. Beyond enhancing the performance and safety of individual AI models in isolation, this approach enables decision-makers to assess the resilience of the entire AI system as a whole. Achieving this milestone involves modeling the interaction among multiple AI models within the AI system, as well as specifying mission-critical objectives.

Dr. Petar Tsankov, CEO & Co-founder of LatticeFlow, commented on the result: "Our approach to introducing a systematic methodology and toolset for improving performance and safety of AI systems lays the foundation for building next generation AI systems we can all trust. The importance of this is truly pivotal, especially in the manufacturing, medical, and insurance sectors, where AI-driven predictions affect critical business operations and human lives, and any disruptions can lead to profound consequences."

About LatticeFlow

LatticeFlow is an award-winning founded with mission is to help companies deliver robust and performant AI models. To achieve this goal, the company has built the first scalable AI platform that guides AI teams through the AI lifecycle by automatically finding and fixing data and model issues. LatticeFlow was featured on the prestigious CB Insights "AI100 List of Most Innovative AI Companies" in 2022 and 2023, and won first place in the worldwide AI Privacy Challenge in April 2023, the Swiss AI Award in 2022 and the US Army Global AI Award in 2021. For more information about LatticeFlow, visit https://latticeflow.ai .

