THE JAMES B. BEAM DISTILLING COMPANY RELEASES SEVENTH CHAPTER OF LITTLE BOOK® WHISKEY SERIES - "IN RETROSPECT"

Freddie Noe, 8th Generation Master Distiller of Fred B. Noe Distillery, reflects on his whiskey-making journey in latest, limited release blend

CLERMONT, Ky., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the James B. Beam Distilling Company (JBBDCo.) and Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery, are proud to announce the seventh installment in Noe's acclaimed annual release, blended whiskey series – Little Book Chapter 7: "In Retrospect."

"In Retrospect" is an artful blend of seven cask strength American whiskies – one curated from each of the brand's previous six chapters and a seventh new addition. The release is a reflection on Noe's past creations since the inception of his blended whiskey series and a nod towards what's ahead as he continues to explore new horizons of American Whiskey in his newly minted role of Master Distiller, Fred B. Noe Distillery.

"Being named Master Distiller was a humbling moment for me, and it inspired me to reflect on the whiskey journey I've been on so far," Noe said. "Little Book is a big part of that journey. Looking back on previous chapters' liquid streams with fresh eyes to create something entirely new was an incredibly rewarding challenge – and a testament to the fact that there are so many possibilities yet to be uncovered in American Whiskey."

Since its inception, Little Book Whiskey has sought to open whiskey fans' eyes – and expand their palates – to the limitless taste profiles possible through blending high-quality aged whiskies. This exploration of the American Whiskey category continues to fuel Noe's passion for blending, and now inspires a team under his leadership at the Fred B. Noe Distillery.

"This retrospective chapter was a great opportunity to involve my new team in the journey and spirit of Little Book," said Noe. "Everyone brought their ideas to the table and thought about how we can create the highest potential from this unique catalog of whiskies we've utilized over the years. I'm really proud of the final outcome and excited to help expand folks' whiskey journey with this release."

The liquid streams used to create "In Retrospect" complement each other, resulting in an approachable liquid, even for those who have yet to try a cask strength whiskey. Little Book "In Retrospect" was developed by Noe with the following characteristics:

Blend Overview:

Proof: 118.1

Tasting Notes: Slightly floral with light smoke and sweet vanilla, followed by caramel.

Sipping Suggestions: Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

Little Book "In Retrospect" is now available nationwide in limited quantities with a suggested retail price of $149.99 for a 750mL bottle. For more information about "In Retrospect" and Noe's work as Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery, please visit: www.littlebookwhiskey.com or visit us on Instagram @littlebookwhiskey.

About Little Book®

Little Book is the first product released by Freddie Noe, Eighth Generation Master Distiller of the Fred B. Noe Distillery. An annual, limited-release series, Little Book features new and unique high-quality blends each year that bring to life Freddie's passion for blending and his curiosity for the limitless taste profiles that can be achieved through the process. Little Book is named as a nod to Freddie's childhood nickname, given to him by his family for the many qualities he shared with his granddad, Booker Noe.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

