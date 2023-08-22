Banjo Health Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates Banjo Health is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banjo Health, a leading provider of intelligent prior authorization software, today announced the Banjo PA; and Microsoft Azure Cloud Service Provider has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's Banjo PA has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Banjo Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Banjo Health has an unwavering commitment to providing our clients with the highest caliber of solutions and services -- and we hold our commitment to cybersecurity and privacy to the same standard," said Saar Mahna, CEO. "The Band has worked diligently to earn HITRUST risk-based 2-year certification and ensure that we address the everchanging threat landscape."

"Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can't provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President of Quality, HITRUST. "Achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is a reliable assurance that Banjo Health takes compliance and information risk management seriously."

About Banjo Health

Banjo Health is an innovative healthcare technology solution provider that enhances existing prior authorization practices through Artificial Intelligence (AI). With a focus on simplifying the complexities in Prior Authorization for payers, Banjo is dedicated to improving the healthcare experience for everyone.

