Those who walk toward the downpour and the frontrunners in disaster

"We just moved in our newly renovated apartment a month ago. (It's all ruined now) We're absolutely devastated."

"I'll give you brand new furnishing free of charge." "I'll paint your walls for free." "Give me the measurements of your cabinets…"

These words come from a video posted by a netizen from Zhuozhou, Hebei province and the replies in the comment section. Heavy rain caused by Typhoon Doksuri that lasted nearly two weeks resulted in flood, which damaged her new apartment. While human efforts seem inconsequential in the face of natural disasters, the will of people have proven otherwise.

We've seen —

Those who walk toward the tempest head-on: The firemen and rescue team members who came to Beijing and Zhuozhou from all over China, treated every rescue as a battle. They munched bread in the rain, worked hand in hand to form a "human rope" so that they can help trapped residents out from thigh-deep water; they trudged for four hours in heavy downpour to deliver supplies to people stuck in paralyzed trains… "No.23 (Wang Hongchun), put on that ring buoy!" This is the last sentence heard from Wang Hongchun and Liu Jianmin, the two Blue Sky Rescue members who sacrificed their lives in Beijing's flood rescue efforts.

There are also frontrunners in the relief effort who made many sacrifices to help disaster victims. Xiong Li, a grassroot official from Mentougou District in Beijing died in the flood while inspecting the flood-stricken places, at a young age of 36. CPC Party members at Shawo Village, Matou Town in Zhuozhou stayed committed to their responsibilities: Some had given up sleep for over three days, busy helping villagers, some waded door to door to help residents escape, and some left even their own families behind. Train K1178 which was headed for Beijing, was stuck for over 40 hours at Yanhecheng Station. All the crew members set aside supplies for passengers, trying to comfort them. The whole crew hadn't eaten anything for up to 20 hours, and the staff from the station had given them everything they had left – two bags of flour.

We have also seen small sparks that light up the whole sky. When people from one place are in need, help from various places come along. The disaster-stricken places were in dire need for transportation, so taxi drivers volunteered to pool their resources and offer support. Many warehouses of book companies were flooded, so many book-lovers from across China contributed their bit to help these companies through the hard times. Many ordinary citizens bought food supplies, and put up a pot to make noodles for flood victims as well as rescue crews.

Confronted with natural disasters, "helping others", an already noble gesture, only becomes even more valuable. It embodies how people cherish the lives of their own kind, and stands for trust, selflessness and righteousness.

In the Chinese myth "Nvwa Butian, (Goddess Nvwa mends the sky)" a hole was poked in the sky, giving rise to heavy rain. After the hole was mended by a five-colored stone, the rain stopped, and the flood receded. Now, while the heavy rain rages, we hope the "five-colored" stone made up of the love of Chinese people, would eventually mend the poked sky.

