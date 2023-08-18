Deere Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $2.978 Billion

Sound execution contributes to 10% increase in net sales and higher earnings.

Strong order books, positive industry fundamentals driving strong results.

Full-year net income forecast increased to $9.75 billion to $10.00 billion .

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) reported net income of $2.978 billion for the third quarter ended July 30, 2023, or $10.20 per share, compared with net income of $1.884 billion, or $6.16 per share, for the quarter ended July 31, 2022. For the first nine months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.797 billion, or $26.35 per share, compared with $4.885 billion, or $15.88 per share, for the same period last year.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 12 percent, to $15.801 billion, for the third quarter of 2023 and rose 24 percent, to $45.839 billion, for nine months. Net sales were $14.284 billion for the quarter and $41.765 billion for nine months, compared with $13.000 billion and $33.565 billion last year.

"Reflected by our strong third-quarter results, Deere continues to benefit from favorable market conditions and an operating environment showing further improvement," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are also being helped by stabilizing conditions in the supply chain, the sound execution of our business plans, and an improving ability to meet demand for our products and serve customers."

Company Outlook & Summary

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $9.75 billion to $10.00 billion.

"Deere is well on the way to another year of exceptional achievement due in large part to positive fundamentals in the farm and construction sectors and the unwavering commitment of the Deere team, including our dealers and suppliers," May said. "Fundamentals are expected to continue fueling solid demand for our equipment, supported by a strong advance-order position. At the same time, through the company's smart industrial operating model, we are delivering differentiated value to our customers, enabling them to do their jobs more profitably and sustainably."





































Deere & Company

Third Quarter

Year to Date

$ in millions, except per share amounts

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales and revenues

$ 15,801

$ 14,102

12 %

$ 45,839

$ 37,041

24 %

Net income

$ 2,978

$ 1,884

58 %

$ 7,797

$ 4,885

60 %

Fully diluted EPS

$ 10.20

$ 6.16





$ 26.35

$ 15.88







Results for the presented periods were affected by special items. See Note 1 of the financial statements for further details.





















Production & Precision Agriculture

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$ 6,806

$ 6,096

12 %

Operating profit

$ 1,782

$ 1,293

38 %

Operating margin



26.2 %



21.2 %







Production and precision agriculture sales increased for the quarter as a result of price realization. Operating profit rose due to price realization and improved shipment volumes / sales mix. These items were partially offset by higher production costs, increased SA&G and R&D expenses, and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange.

Small Agriculture & Turf

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,739

$ 3,635

3 %

Operating profit

$ 732

$ 552

33 %

Operating margin



19.6 %



15.2 %







Small agriculture and turf sales increased for the quarter due to price realization, partially offset by lower shipment volumes. Operating profit improved due to price realization, partially offset by higher production costs, lower shipment volumes, and increased SA&G and R&D expenses.

Construction & Forestry

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net sales

$ 3,739

$ 3,269

14 %

Operating profit

$ 716

$ 514

39 %

Operating margin



19.1 %



15.7 %







Construction and forestry sales increased for the quarter due to price realization and higher shipment volumes. Operating profit rose primarily due to price realization and improved shipment volumes. These items were partially offset by increased SA&G and R&D expenses, higher production costs, and the unfavorable impact of foreign currency exchange.

Financial Services

Third Quarter

$ in millions

2023

2022

% Change

Net income

$ 216

$ 209

3 %



Financial services net income for the quarter increased due to income earned on a higher average portfolio, partially offset by less-favorable financing spreads.

















Industry Outlook for Fiscal 2023













Agriculture & Turf













U.S. & Canada:













Large Ag









Up ~ 10%

Small Ag & Turf









Down 5 to 10%

Europe









Flat to Up 5%

South America (Tractors & Combines)









Flat to Down 5%

Asia









Down moderately

















Construction & Forestry













U.S. & Canada:













Construction Equipment









Flat to Up 5%

Compact Construction Equipment









Flat to Up 5%

Global Forestry









Flat to Down 5%

Global Roadbuilding









Flat to Up 5%



















Deere Segment Outlook for Fiscal 2023





Currency

Price

$ in millions

Net Sales

Translation

Realization

Production & Precision Ag

Up ~ 20%

0 %

+15 %

Small Ag & Turf

Up ~ 5%

-1 %

+9 %

Construction & Forestry

Up 15% to 20%

0 %

+11 %

















Financial Services

Net Income

$ 630







Financial Services. Fiscal-year 2023 net income attributable to Deere & Company for the financial services operations is forecast to be $630 million. Results are expected to be lower than fiscal year 2022 due to less-favorable financing spreads, a correction of the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers (recorded in the second quarter of 2023), a higher provision for credit losses, higher SA&G expenses, and lower gains on operating-lease dispositions. These factors are expected to be partially offset by income earned on a higher average portfolio.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein, including in the section entitled "Company Outlook & Summary," "Industry Outlook," and "Deere Segment Outlook," relating to future events, expectations, and trends, constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of these risks and uncertainties could affect all lines of the company's operations generally while others could more heavily affect a particular line of business.

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and should not be relied upon. Except as required by law, the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements. Many factors, risks, and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are risks related to:

compliance with, and changes in U.S. and international laws, regulations, and policies relating to trade, spending, taxing, banking, monetary, environmental (including climate change and engine emission), and farming policies;

political, economic, and social instability of the geographies in which the company operates;

wars and other conflicts, including the war between Russia and Ukraine ;

adverse macroeconomic conditions, including unemployment, inflation, rising interest rates, changes in consumer practices due to slower economic growth or possible recession, and regional or global liquidity constraints;

growth and sustainability of non-food uses for crops (including ethanol and biodiesel production);

the ability to execute business strategies, including the company's Smart Industrial operating model, Leap Ambitions, and mergers and acquisitions;

the ability to understand and meet customers' changing expectations and demand for John Deere products and solutions;

accurately forecasting customer demand for products and services and adequately managing inventory;

changes to governmental communications channels (radio frequency technology);

gaps or limitations in rural broadband coverage, capacity, and speed needed to support technology solutions;

the company's ability to adapt in highly competitive markets;

dealer practices and their ability to manage distribution of John Deere products and support and service precision technology solutions;

changes in climate patterns, unfavorable weather events, and natural disasters;

higher interest rates and currency fluctuations which could adversely affect the U.S. dollar, customer confidence, access to capital, and demand for our products and solutions;

changes in the company's credit ratings, and failure to comply with financial covenants in credit agreements could impact access to funding;

availability and price of raw materials, components, whole goods, and used equipment;

delays or disruptions in the company's supply chain;

the ability to attract, develop, engage, and retain qualified personnel;

security breaches, cybersecurity attacks, technology failures, and other disruptions to the information technology infrastructure of the company and its products;

loss of or challenges to intellectual property rights;

investigations, claims, lawsuits, or other legal proceedings;

events that damage the company's reputation or brand;

world grain stocks, available farm acres, soil conditions, harvest yields, prices for commodities and livestock, input costs, and availability of transport for crops; and

housing starts and supply, real estate and housing prices, levels of public and non-residential construction, and infrastructure investment.

Further information concerning the company and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect the company's financial results, is included in the company's other filings with the SEC (including, but not limited to, the factors discussed in Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q). There also may be other factors that we cannot anticipate or that are not described herein because we do not currently perceive them to be material.

DEERE & COMPANY

THIRD QUARTER 2023 PRESS RELEASE

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





July 30

July 31

%

July 30

July 31

%





2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

Net sales and revenues:

































Production & precision ag net sales

$ 6,806

$ 6,096

+12

$ 19,826

$ 14,568

+36

Small ag & turf net sales



3,739



3,635

+3



10,886



9,836

+11

Construction & forestry net sales



3,739



3,269

+14



11,053



9,161

+21

Financial services revenues



1,228



903

+36



3,375



2,637

+28

Other revenues



289



199

+45



699



839

-17

Total net sales and revenues

$ 15,801

$ 14,102

+12

$ 45,839

$ 37,041

+24





































Operating profit: *

































Production & precision ag

$ 1,782

$ 1,293

+38

$ 5,160

$ 2,646

+95

Small ag & turf



732



552

+33



2,028



1,443

+41

Construction & forestry



716



514

+39



2,179



1,599

+36

Financial services



286



287







565



864

-35

Total operating profit



3,516



2,646

+33



9,932



6,552

+52

Reconciling items **



98



(108)







29



(303)





Income taxes



(636)



(654)

-3



(2,164)



(1,364)

+59

Net income attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,978

$ 1,884

+58

$ 7,797

$ 4,885

+60







* Operating profit is income from continuing operations before corporate expenses, certain external interest expense, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, and income taxes. Operating profit of the financial services segment includes the effect of interest expense and foreign exchange gains or losses.



** Reconciling items are primarily corporate expenses, certain interest income and expenses, certain foreign exchange gains and losses, pension and postretirement benefit costs excluding the service cost component, equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME For the Three and Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022 (In millions of dollars and shares except per share amounts) Unaudited

















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





2023

2022

2023

2022

Net Sales and Revenues

























Net sales

$ 14,284

$ 13,000

$ 41,765

$ 33,565

Finance and interest income



1,253



846



3,326



2,441

Other income



264



256



748



1,035

Total



15,801



14,102



45,839



37,041





























Costs and Expenses

























Cost of sales



9,624



9,511



28,288



25,124

Research and development expenses



528



481



1,571



1,336

Selling, administrative and general expenses



1,110



959



3,392



2,672

Interest expense



623



296



1,671



713

Other operating expenses



310



316



971



954

Total



12,195



11,563



35,893



30,799





























Income of Consolidated Group before Income Taxes



3,606



2,539



9,946



6,242

Provision for income taxes



636



654



2,164



1,364





























Income of Consolidated Group



2,970



1,885



7,782



4,878

Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



2









5



8





























Net Income



2,972



1,885



7,787



4,886

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(6)



1



(10)



1

Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,978

$ 1,884

$ 7,797

$ 4,885





























Per Share Data

























Basic

$ 10.24

$ 6.20

$ 26.48

$ 15.97

Diluted



10.20



6.16



26.35



15.88

Dividends declared



1.25



1.13



3.70



3.23

Dividends paid



1.25



1.05



3.58



3.15





























Average Shares Outstanding

























Basic



290.8



304.1



294.4



305.8

Diluted



292.1



305.7



295.9



307.7



See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited









July 30

October 30

July 31



2023

2022

2022 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,576

$ 4,774

$ 4,359 Marketable securities



841



734



719 Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



9,297



6,410



6,696 Financing receivables - net



41,302



36,634



35,056 Financing receivables securitized - net



7,001



5,936



5,141 Other receivables



3,118



2,492



1,999 Equipment on operating leases - net



6,709



6,623



6,554 Inventories



9,350



8,495



9,121 Property and equipment - net



6,418



6,056



5,666 Goodwill



3,994



3,687



3,754 Other intangible assets - net



1,199



1,218



1,281 Retirement benefits



3,573



3,730



3,125 Deferred income taxes



1,360



824



1,110 Other assets



2,659



2,417



2,236 Total Assets

$ 103,397

$ 90,030

$ 86,817



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Liabilities

















Short-term borrowings

$ 17,143

$ 12,592

$ 14,176 Short-term securitization borrowings



6,608



5,711



4,920 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



15,340



14,822



12,986 Deferred income taxes



506



495



561 Long-term borrowings



38,112



33,596



32,132 Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,536



2,457



2,911 Total liabilities



80,245



69,673



67,686



















Redeemable noncontrolling interest



101



92



95



















Stockholders' Equity

















Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



23,048



20,262



19,033 Noncontrolling interests



3



3



3 Total stockholders' equity



23,051



20,265



19,036 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 103,397

$ 90,030

$ 86,817

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited















2023

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities











Net income

$ 7,787

$ 4,886 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Provision (credit) for credit losses



(64)



62 Provision for depreciation and amortization



1,527



1,443 Impairments and other adjustments



173



81 Share-based compensation expense



112



64 Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment









(326) Credit for deferred income taxes



(429)



(6) Changes in assets and liabilities:











Receivables related to sales



(5,059)



(2,357) Inventories



(663)



(2,526) Accounts payable and accrued expenses



47



(15) Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(595)



82 Retirement benefits



(116)



(1,014) Other



176



44 Net cash provided by operating activities



2,896



418













Cash Flows from Investing Activities











Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)



17,592



15,774 Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases



1,445



1,501 Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)



(20,714)



(18,578) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(82)



(488) Purchases of property and equipment



(887)



(596) Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired



(1,968)



(1,717) Collateral on derivatives - net



240



(193) Other



(189)



(133) Net cash used for investing activities



(4,563)



(4,430)













Cash Flows from Financing Activities











Increase in total short-term borrowings



5,040



4,267 Proceeds from long-term borrowings



9,972



6,281 Payments of long-term borrowings



(5,862)



(6,578) Repurchases of common stock



(4,663)



(2,477) Dividends paid



(1,065)



(971) Other



(43)



(7) Net cash provided by financing activities



3,379



515













Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



125



(143)













Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



1,837



(3,640) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



4,941



8,125 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 6,778

$ 4,485

See Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

DEERE & COMPANY

Condensed Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(In millions of dollars) Unaudited

(1) Special Items

2023

In the third quarter of 2023, a favorable tax ruling in Brazil allowed the company to record a $243 million reduction in the provision for income taxes and $47 million of interest income.

In the second quarter of 2023, the company corrected the accounting treatment for financing incentives offered to John Deere dealers, which impacted the timing of expense recognition and the presentation of incentive costs in the consolidated financial statements. The cumulative effect of this correction, $173 million pretax ($135 million after-tax), was recorded in the second quarter of 2023. Prior period results for Deere & Company were not restated, as the adjustment is considered immaterial to the company's financial statements.

2022

In the second quarter of 2022, the company acquired full ownership of three former Deere-Hitachi joint venture factories. The remeasurement of the previously held equity investment resulted in a non-cash gain of $326 million (pretax and after-tax).

In the second quarter of 2022, the company suspended shipments of machines and service parts to Russia. As a result, the company impaired its long-lived assets, increased reserves of certain financial assets, introduced an employee voluntary-separation program, and recorded an accrual for various contractual uncertainties.

In the first quarter of 2022, the company had a one-time payment related to the ratification of the UAW collective bargaining agreement, totaling $90 million.

The following table summarizes the operating profit impact, in millions of dollars, of the special items recorded for the three months and nine months ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022:





Three Months

Nine Months





PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

PPA

SAT

CF

FS

Total

2023 Expense:





























































Financing incentive – SA&G expense

















































$ 173

$ 173

































































2022 Expense (benefit):





























































Gain on remeasurement of equity investment – Other income











































$ (326)









(326)

Total Russia/Ukraine events expense (benefit)

$ (1)







$ 1

$ 7

$ 7

$ 45

$ 1



48



33



127

UAW ratification bonus – Cost of sales

































53



9



28









90

Total expense (benefit)



(1)









1



7



7



98



10



(250)



33



(109)

































































Period over period change

$ 1







$ (1)

$ (7)

$ (7)

$ (98)

$ (10)

$ 250

$ 140

$ 282







(2) The consolidated financial statements represent the consolidation of all Deere & Company's subsidiaries. The supplemental consolidating data is presented for informational purposes. Transactions between the Equipment Operations and Financial Services have been eliminated to arrive at the consolidated financial statements. In the supplemental consolidating data in Note 3 to the financial statements, the "Equipment Operations" represents the enterprise without "Financial Services", which include the company's production and precision agriculture operations, small agriculture and turf operations, and construction and forestry operations, and other corporate assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not reflected within "Financial Services."

DEERE & COMPANY (3) SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Three Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited











































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 14,284

$ 13,000

























$ 14,284

$ 13,000



Finance and interest income



210



60

$ 1,335

$ 905

$ (292)

$ (119)



1,253



846 1

Other income



222



228



110



79



(68)



(51)



264



256 2, 3

Total



14,716



13,288



1,445



984



(360)



(170)



15,801



14,102

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



9,630



9,512















(6)



(1)



9,624



9,511 4

Research and development expenses



528



481



























528



481



Selling, administrative and general expenses



913



805



199



156



(2)



(2)



1,110



959 4

Interest expense



94



109



622



223



(93)



(36)



623



296 5

Interest compensation to Financial Services



199



83















(199)



(83)











5

Other operating expenses



34



47



336



317



(60)



(48)



310



316 6, 7

Total



11,398



11,037



1,157



696



(360)



(170)



12,195



11,563

























































Income before Income Taxes



3,318



2,251



288



288















3,606



2,539



Provision for income taxes



564



574



72



80















636



654

























































Income after Income Taxes



2,754



1,677



216



208















2,970



1,885



Equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates



2



(1)









1















2































































Net Income



2,756



1,676



216



209















2,972



1,885



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(6)



1



























(6)



1



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 2,762

$ 1,675

$ 216

$ 209













$ 2,978

$ 1,884



























































1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations. 2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue. 4 Elimination of intercompany service fees. 5 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services. 6 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 7 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF INCOME For the Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited











































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022



Net Sales and Revenues



















































Net sales

$ 41,765

$ 33,565

























$ 41,765

$ 33,565



Finance and interest income



444



131

$ 3,609

$ 2,580

$ (727)

$ (270)



3,326



2,441 1

Other income



639



1,028



378



271



(269)



(264)



748



1,035 2, 3

Total



42,848



34,724



3,987



2,851



(996)



(534)



45,839



37,041

























































Costs and Expenses



















































Cost of sales



28,306



25,126















(18)



(2)



28,288



25,124 4

Research and development expenses



1,571



1,336



























1,571



1,336



Selling, administrative and general expenses



2,630



2,215



769



463



(7)



(6)



3,392



2,672 4

Interest expense



298



297



1,604



493



(231)



(77)



1,671



713 5

Interest compensation to Financial Services



496



189















(496)



(189)











5

Other operating expenses



172



186



1,043



1,028



(244)



(260)



971



954 6, 7

Total



33,473



29,349



3,416



1,984



(996)



(534)



35,893



30,799

























































Income before Income Taxes



9,375



5,375



571



867















9,946



6,242



Provision for income taxes



2,020



1,142



144



222















2,164



1,364

























































Income after Income Taxes



7,355



4,233



427



645















7,782



4,878



Equity in income of unconsolidated affiliates



3



4



2



4















5



8

























































Net Income



7,358



4,237



429



649















7,787



4,886



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(10)



1



























(10)



1



Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 7,368

$ 4,236

$ 429

$ 649













$ 7,797

$ 4,885



























































1 Elimination of Financial Services' interest income earned from Equipment Operations. 2 Elimination of Equipment Operations' margin from inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 3 Elimination of Financial Services' income related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service revenue. 4 Elimination of Intercompany service fees. 5 Elimination of Equipment Operations' interest expense to Financial Services. 6 Elimination of Financial Services' lease depreciation expense related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 7 Elimination of Equipment Operations' expense related to intercompany guarantees of investments in certain international markets and intercompany service expenses.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions of dollars) Unaudited





























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







Jul 30

Oct 30

Jul 31

Jul 30

Oct 30

Jul 31

Jul 30

Oct 30

Jul 31

Jul 30

Oct 30

Jul 31







2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022

2023

2022

2022



Assets











































































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,858

$ 3,767

$ 3,540

$ 1,718

$ 1,007

$ 819



















$ 6,576

$ 4,774

$ 4,359



Marketable securities



3



61



2



838



673



717





















841



734



719



Receivables from Financial Services



5,312



6,569



5,055



















$ (5,312)

$ (6,569)

$ (5,055)

















8

Trade accounts and notes receivable - net



1,589



1,273



1,342



9,991



6,434



6,738



(2,283)



(1,297)



(1,384)



9,297



6,410



6,696 9

Financing receivables - net



60



47



45



41,242



36,587



35,011





















41,302



36,634



35,056



Financing receivables securitized - net















2



7,001



5,936



5,139





















7,001



5,936



5,141



Other receivables



2,599



1,670



1,676



599



832



371



(80)



(10)



(48)



3,118



2,492



1,999 9

Equipment on operating leases - net





















6,709



6,623



6,554





















6,709



6,623



6,554



Inventories



9,350



8,495



9,121







































9,350



8,495



9,121



Property and equipment - net



6,385



6,021



5,630



33



35



36





















6,418



6,056



5,666



Goodwill



3,994



3,687



3,754







































3,994



3,687



3,754



Other intangible assets - net



1,199



1,218



1,281







































1,199



1,218



1,281



Retirement benefits



3,503



3,666



3,062



71



66



65



(1)



(2)



(2)



3,573



3,730



3,125 10

Deferred income taxes



1,393



940



1,248



65



45



48



(98)



(161)



(186)



1,360



824



1,110 11

Other assets



2,083



1,794



1,727



583



626



510



(7)



(3)



(1)



2,659



2,417



2,236 9

Total Assets

$ 42,328

$ 39,208

$ 37,485

$ 68,850

$ 58,864

$ 56,008

$ (7,781)

$ (8,042)

$ (6,676)

$ 103,397

$ 90,030

$ 86,817

















































































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

























































































































































Liabilities











































































Short-term borrowings

$ 1,773

$ 1,040

$ 471

$ 15,370

$ 11,552

$ 13,705



















$ 17,143

$ 12,592

$ 14,176



Short-term securitization borrowings















2



6,608



5,711



4,918





















6,608



5,711



4,920



Payables to Equipment Operations





















5,312



6,569



5,055

$ (5,312)

$ (6,569)

$ (5,055)

















8

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



14,403



12,962



11,925



3,307



3,170



2,494



(2,370)



(1,310)



(1,433)



15,340



14,822



12,986 9

Deferred income taxes



420



380



436



184



276



311



(98)



(161)



(186)



506



495



561 11

Long-term borrowings



7,299



7,917



8,481



30,813



25,679



23,651





















38,112



33,596



32,132



Retirement benefits and other liabilities



2,423



2,351



2,799



114



108



114



(1)



(2)



(2)



2,536



2,457



2,911 10

Total liabilities



26,318



24,650



24,114



61,708



53,065



50,248



(7,781)



(8,042)



(6,676)



80,245



69,673



67,686

















































































Redeemable noncontrolling interest



101



92



95







































101



92



95

















































































Stockholders' Equity











































































Total Deere & Company stockholders' equity



23,048



20,262



19,033



7,142



5,799



5,760



(7,142)



(5,799)



(5,760)



23,048



20,262



19,033 12

Noncontrolling interests



3



3



3







































3



3



3



Financial Services equity



(7,142)



(5,799)



(5,760)





















7,142



5,799



5,760

















12

Adjusted total stockholders' equity



15,909



14,466



13,276



7,142



5,799



5,760





















23,051



20,265



19,036



Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 42,328

$ 39,208

$ 37,485

$ 68,850

$ 58,864

$ 56,008

$ (7,781)

$ (8,042)

$ (6,676)

$ 103,397

$ 90,030

$ 86,817



















































































8 Elimination of receivables / payables between Equipment Operations and Financial Services. 9 Primarily reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 10 Reclassification of net pension assets / liabilities. 11 Reclassification of deferred tax assets / liabilities in the same taxing jurisdictions. 12 Elimination of Financial Services' equity.

DEERE & COMPANY SUPPLEMENTAL CONSOLIDATING DATA (Continued) STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Nine Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022 (In millions of dollars) Unaudited























































EQUIPMENT

FINANCIAL















OPERATIONS

SERVICES

ELIMINATIONS

CONSOLIDATED







2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022



Cash Flows from Operating Activities



















































Net income

$ 7,358

$ 4,237

$ 429

$ 649













$ 7,787

$ 4,886



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



















































Provision (credit) for credit losses



3









(67)



62















(64)



62



Provision for depreciation and amortization



872



806



757



790

$ (102)

$ (153)



1,527



1,443 13

Impairments and other adjustments









81



173





















173



81



Share-based compensation expense



























112



64



112



64 14

Gain on remeasurement of previously held equity investment









(326)

































(326)



Distributed earnings of Financial Services



31



368















(31)



(368)











15

Provision (credit) for deferred income taxes



(322)



44



(107)



(50)















(429)



(6)



Changes in assets and liabilities:



















































Receivables related to sales



(293)



(215)















(4,766)



(2,142)



(5,059)



(2,357) 16, 18, 19

Inventories



(534)



(2,415)















(129)



(111)



(663)



(2,526) 17

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



730



491



303



36



(986)



(542)



47



(15) 18

Accrued income taxes payable/receivable



(619)



52



24



30















(595)



82



Retirement benefits



(115)



(1,020)



(1)



6















(116)



(1,014)



Other



247



103



(15)



(108)



(56)



49



176



44 13, 14, 17

Net cash provided by operating activities



7,358



2,206



1,496



1,415



(5,958)



(3,203)



2,896



418

























































Cash Flows from Investing Activities



















































Collections of receivables (excluding receivables related to sales)















18,440



16,927



(848)



(1,153)



17,592



15,774 16

Proceeds from sales of equipment on operating leases















1,445



1,501















1,445



1,501



Cost of receivables acquired (excluding receivables related to sales)















(21,043)



(19,069)



329



491



(20,714)



(18,578) 16

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(82)



(488)



























(82)



(488)



Purchases of property and equipment



(885)



(595)



(2)



(1)















(887)



(596)



Cost of equipment on operating leases acquired















(2,143)



(1,868)



175



151



(1,968)



(1,717) 17

Increase in investment in Financial Services



(811)





















811

















20

Increase in trade and wholesale receivables















(6,270)



(3,318)



6,270



3,318











16

Collateral on derivatives – net









5



240



(198)















240



(193)



Other



(79)



(87)



(111)



(74)



1



28



(189)



(133) 19

Net cash used for investing activities



(1,857)



(1,165)



(9,444)



(6,100)



6,738



2,835



(4,563)



(4,430)

























































Cash Flows from Financing Activities



















































Increase (decrease) in total short-term borrowings



(152)



58



5,192



4,209















5,040



4,267



Change in intercompany receivables/payables



1,476



70



(1,476)



(70)



























Proceeds from long-term borrowings



60



137



9,912



6,144















9,972



6,281



Payments of long-term borrowings



(116)



(1,372)



(5,746)



(5,206)















(5,862)



(6,578)



Repurchases of common stock



(4,663)



(2,477)



























(4,663)



(2,477)



Capital Investment from Equipment Operations















811









(811)

















20

Dividends paid



(1,065)



(971)



(31)



(368)



31



368



(1,065)



(971) 15

Other



4



16



(47)



(23)















(43)



(7)



Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities



(4,456)



(4,539)



8,615



4,686



(780)



368



3,379



515

























































Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



108



(148)



17



5















125



(143)

























































Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash



1,153



(3,646)



684



6















1,837



(3,640)



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period



3,781



7,200



1,160



925















4,941



8,125



Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at End of Period

$ 4,934

$ 3,554

$ 1,844

$ 931













$ 6,778

$ 4,485



























































13 Elimination of depreciation on leases related to inventory transferred to equipment on operating leases. 14 Reclassification of share-based compensation expense. 15 Elimination of dividends from Financial Services to the Equipment Operations, which are included in the Equipment Operations' operating activities. 16 Primarily reclassification of receivables related to the sale of equipment. 17 Reclassification of direct lease agreements with retail customers. 18 Reclassification of sales incentive accruals on receivables sold to Financial Services. 19 Elimination and reclassification of the effects of Financial Services partial financing of the construction and forestry retail locations sales and subsequent collection of those amounts. 20 Elimination of investment from Equipment Operations to Financial Services.

DEERE & COMPANY

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The company evaluates its business results on the basis of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. In addition, it uses a metric referred to as Shareholder Value Added (SVA), which management believes is an appropriate measure for the performance of its businesses. SVA is, in effect, the pretax profit left over after subtracting the cost of enterprise capital. The company is aiming for a sustained creation of SVA and is using this metric for various performance goals. Certain compensation is also determined on the basis of performance using this measure. For purposes of determining SVA, each of the equipment segments is assessed a pretax cost of assets, which on an annual basis is approximately 12 percent of the segment's average identifiable operating assets during the applicable period with inventory at standard cost. Management believes that valuing inventories at standard cost more closely approximates the current cost of inventory and the company's investment in the asset. The Financial Services segment is assessed an annual pretax cost of approximately 13 percent of the segment's average equity. The cost of assets or equity, as applicable, is deducted from the operating profit or added to the operating loss of each segment to determine the amount of SVA.

























































Equipment Production & Small Ag Construction For the Nine Months Ended

Operations Precision Ag & Turf & Forestry



Jul 30 Jul 31 Jul 30 Jul 31 Jul 30 Jul 31 Jul 30 Jul 31 Dollars in Millions

2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Sales

$ 41,765

$ 33,565

$ 19,826

$ 14,568

$ 10,886

$ 9,836

$ 11,053

$ 9,161

Average Identifiable Assets

















































With Inventories as Reported

$ 21,304

$ 19,283

$ 9,361

$ 8,223

$ 4,687

$ 4,330

$ 7,256

$ 6,730

With Inventories at Standard Cost



23,369



20,872



10,438



9,017



5,240



4,788



7,691



7,067

Operating Profit

$ 9,367

$ 5,688

$ 5,160

$ 2,646

$ 2,028

$ 1,443

$ 2,179

$ 1,599

Percent of Net Sales



22.4 %

16.9 %

26.0 %

18.2 %

18.6 %

14.7 %

19.7 %

17.5 % Operating Return on Assets

















































With Inventories as Reported



44.0 %

29.5 %

55.1 %

32.2 %

43.3 %

33.3 %

30.0 %

23.8 % With Inventories at Standard Cost



40.1 %

27.3 %

49.4 %

29.3 %

38.7 %

30.1 %

28.3 %

22.6 % SVA Cost of Assets

$ (2,103)

$ (1,878)

$ (939)

$ (811)

$ (471)

$ (431)

$ (693)

$ (636)

SVA



7,264



3,810



4,221



1,835



1,557



1,012



1,486



963

























































Financial



































For the Nine Months Ended

Services







































Jul 30 Jul 31



































Dollars in Millions

2023 2022



































Net Income Attributable to Deere & Company

$ 429

$ 649





































Average Equity



6,440



5,706





































Return on Equity



6.7 %

11.4 %



































Operating Profit

$ 565

$ 864





































Cost of Equity



(646)



(576)





































SVA



(81)



288



























































































