Park West Gallery Opens Jeff Vermeeren Exhibition in Soho

Artist to Showcase "Extreme Abstract" Style

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Jeff Vermeeren, innovator of the distinct "Extreme Abstract" style, is set to debut his captivating new body of work at the renowned Park West Gallery in Soho, this Friday the 25th from 3-6pm. Vermeeren will also discuss his artistic process during a Q&A session and meet and interact with collectors and visitors to the gallery.

Jeff Vermeeren, Gattaca (PRNewswire)

Vermeeren is a pioneer of technique, having crafted his own method that uses fire, freezing, pressure, and volatile chemicals to produce his gorgeous and hyper-saturated works of metallic mixed-media art. The dreamlike, swirling results defy easy categorization, and transport the viewer into a stratospheric realm.

"The contrast between his method—which involves many steps, and often entails setting his pieces on fire more than once—and the lush, soothing result is a fascinating tension at the heart of Vermeeren's work," said John Block, Park West's Executive Vice President. "We're honored to represent such an intriguing and visionary artist, and very excited to have him demonstrate a bit of his process live in our gallery."

Born in Calgary, Canada, Vermeeren had a creative spirit from a young age. Eventually he founded his own construction and demolition company, and it's easy to see how this experience has informed his art. On some level, each Vermeeren piece is destroyed and rebuilt over and over. Even the artist doesn't always know what the final result will look like, choosing instead to trust and be guided by the process.

Vermeeren's exact techniques remain somewhat shrouded in mystery. "Some people think I spray it, or drip it," he told Fine Art Magazine. "But, in actuality, I have tons of different techniques. It almost looks ceramic, some say. Others are sure it's glass, or plastic, or that there's a light behind my painting. It's interesting because everybody has their ideas and thoughts on how it's produced. For now, it's my little secret."

Art collectors and enthusiasts should be sure to attend this free, open-to-the-public event for the opportunity to view and purchase his newly unveiled works.

Park West Gallery SoHo is open 7 days a week, Monday-Wednesday 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Thursday 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM, Friday-Saturday 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM and Sunday 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM. Entry is at no cost, and Park West's expert staff are available to guide visitors through the gallery.

For more information about Park West Gallery, please visit: www.parkwestgallery.com.

