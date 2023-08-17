Cuisinart Introduces Limited-Edition Caskata™ Collection

Cuisinart Partners with Caskata to Launch Collection of Beautifully Designed Kitchen Products

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisinart, a leading cookware and home appliance brand known for award-winning quality and spearheading industry innovation, has partnered with New-England based tabletop company, Caskata to create a range of stylish kitchen products. The six-item collection is uniquely designed to showcase Caskata's beautifully detailed patterns, bringing a flourish of color and beauty to the kitchen.

This limited-edition collaboration features a range of electric and non-electric items, each distinctively featuring Caskata's signature patterns – custom-designed for Cuisinart. The curated collection combines reliability and timeless creativity, crafted to inspire all those who appreciate cooking and entertaining.

Richly detailed and in chic blue and white colors, this timeless collection features a cutlery block set, cordless programmable kettle, stockpot, stand mixer and round covered casseroles.

"We are proud to launch this beautiful collection in collaboration with our partners at Caskata," says Christine Kapp, Director of Media and Insights, Cuisinart. "We are passionate about creating products that empower home chefs everywhere to experience the joy of cooking and explore their culinary creativity. This collection is for our customers wishing to brighten up their kitchens and find inspiration in the everyday."

Cuisinart® Caskata™ Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer (SM-50CK) - MSRP: $299.95 Welcome to a unique blend of classic and contemporary designed to delight and inspire today's home chefs, from two names associated with great food and good times: Cuisinart and Caskata. We've partnered to create stylishly distinctive kitchen products that enhance the joy of preparing, serving, and savoring food with family and friends. This precision stand mixer is a perfect example of what happens when form and function combine to create something truly special. Carefully crafted from the highest quality materials, each product is as beautiful as it is practical and is curated for those who appreciate cooking and entertaining as expressions of love.

Cuisinart® Caskata™ 15 Piece German Stainless Steel Cutlery Block Set (C77SS-15PKCA) - MSRP: $129.95 In this stunning limited-edition collaboration, Cuisinart® X Caskata™ combines high design with high quality premium cutlery. Crafted with high carbon German stainless steel each blade in the collection is carefully etched with a timeless floral pattern, also featured in a blue and white print on the wood block. 15pc Set Includes: 8" Chef Knife 8" Slicing Knife 7" Santoku Knife 5.5" Serrated Utility Knife 3.5" Paring Knife 2.75" Bird's Beak Paring Knife 4.5" Hollow Handle Steak Knifes x 6 Sharpening Steel Shears Custom Caskata™ Wood Block.

Cuisinart® Caskata™ PerfecTemp® 1.7-Liter Cordless Programmable Kettle (CPK-17P1CK) - MSRP: $129.95 New from the Cuisinart X Caskata limited edition collection comes an electric kettle you'll want to show off. Sophisticated electronics meet sophisticated sea creatures in this uniquely playful kettle that looks as good as it performs. Protect your tea from over brewing with the PerfecTemp® Cordless Electric Kettle and its six preset temperatures optimized for every variety of tea. The kettle quickly brings water to the exact heat and keeps it at temperature for 30 minutes. And for those who enjoy coffee, this teakettle also features a French Press preset.

Cuisinart® Caskata™ 5 Qt. Round Covered Casserole (CI650-25CKP) - MSRP: $99.95 From the Cuisinart X Caskata limited edition collection comes cookware you won't want to put away. Beautifully rendered, oversized blooms make this eye-catching piece look as good as it cooks. On the stovetop or in the oven, this casserole provides superior heat retention for braising, stewing, simmering, and more. Perfect for chili, stew, or your favorite soups.

Cuisinart® Caskata™ 5 Qt. Round Covered Casserole (CI650-25CKA) - MSRP: $99.95 From the Cuisinart X Caskata limited edition collection comes cookware you won't want to put away. Beautifully rendered floral vines blend classic with contemporary to make this eye-catching piece look as good as it cooks. On the stovetop or in the oven, this casserole provides superior heat retention for braising, stewing, simmering, and more. Perfect for chili, stew, or your favorite soups.

Cuisinart® Caskata™ 16 Qt. Enamel on Steel Stockpot with Cover (EOS166-30WCKLB) - MSRP: $69.95 The new Cuisinart X Caskata limited edition collection features playful, timeless patterns designed to look as good as they cook. When you've got a crowd coming, this is the piece you'll reach for first. This large capacity stockpot is ideal for summer clambakes, cooking up lobsters and entertaining a crowd. Great for big batches of stock, chili or soup.

About Cuisinart:

Cuisinart is a leading kitchen appliance manufacturer founded in 1971 by Carl Sontheimer. Since introducing the very first electric food processor to the consumer in the US market 50 years ago, Cuisinart has become synonymous with quality and innovation when it comes to kitchen products. The Cuisinart brand offers a wide variety of kitchen products, air fryers, coffee makers to cookware and cutlery. Through Cuisinart's brand vision of Feeding Imagination, each high-quality product designed to last is rooted in creating enjoyable experiences for professional chefs and home cooks alike. A Cuisinart product at the heart of every home allows consumers to carve out their own unique way of cooking and the confidence to take their creative imagination to another culinary level. Below are some of Cuisinart's latest products. To learn more about Cuisinart's full product offerings, please visit: www.cuisinart.com and follow @cuisinart on Instagram.

