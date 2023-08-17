AdTheorent Health Wins "Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award" in 6th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

NEW YORK , Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Health, a division of AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTH) ("AdTheorent" or "the Company"), a machine learning pioneer and industry leader using privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for programmatic advertisers, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the "Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award" in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today. AdTheorent Health was recognized for its groundbreaking algorithm-based and ID-independent audience targeting solution.

AdTheorent Health was recognized for its groundbreaking algorithm-based and ID-independent audience targeting solution. (PRNewswire)

AdTheorent Health Audiences, built by AdTheorent's algorithm-based Health Audience Builder (HABi™), empower programmatic advertisers to target "audiences" in a more precise, transparent, and data-driven manner. AdTheorent Health Audiences are fully customized based on advertiser requirements and use primary-sourced healthcare data and statistics to identify the most qualified audiences for targeting consideration -- without relying on personal health information (PHI) or user IDs. AdTheorent Health's advanced machine learning methods drive superior advertiser performance while also materially advancing the important objectives of consumer privacy and legal compliance.

AdTheorent Health aggregates health data from hospital and healthcare provider claims, electronic health records, as well as pharmacy and contextual data representing 300+ million patients and healthcare professionals. This data is mined and analyzed to create statistical representations of desired target audiences based on non-sensitive information and high-indexing data characteristics. AdTheorent Health's programmatic platform only delivers an impression when its predictive models indicate a higher probability that an ad will both be served within the target audience and lead to completion of a specified campaign action.

AdTheorent Health Audiences provide the most accurate health audiences in the market, each created, stored, activated and optimized to be privacy-forward and compliant. As each campaign progresses and more data is analyzed, custom machine learning models can optimize and scale campaign targeting and delivery in real-time.

"AdTheorent Health Audiences represent a demonstrably improved programmatic targeting solution for healthcare advertisers, providing them the ability to research, create and activate fully customizable health audiences which drive the highest ad campaign performance across healthcare outcomes like prescription lift, online actions, audience quality and more," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "We're honored to receive this award from MarTech Breakthrough, which we see as a validation of our commitment to driving privacy-first performance for healthcare advertisers."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

"AdTheorent Health can leverage any combination of patient and payer data, diagnostic and procedural data, or prescription and pharmacy data to build a desired and defined audience. All this without the use of any ID of any kind, making audiences compliant by design," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Congratulations to AdTheorent Health for winning the 'Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award.' The solution combines the best of ML-powered predictive advertising with the industry's most innovative method of audience creation, providing a solution for healthcare advertisers that will lead the industry into a more privacy-forward future."

To learn more about AdTheorent Health, please visit AdTheorentHealth.com

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered Platform A\T powers its predictive targeting, predictive audiences, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was named an AdExchanger 2022 Top 50 Programmatic Power Player and was honored with an AI Breakthrough Award and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for six consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only seven-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." In September, evidencing AdTheorent's continued prioritization of its team, AdTheorent was named a Crain's Top 100 Best Place to Work in NYC for the ninth consecutive year. AdTheorent ranked fifth in the Large Employer Category and 17th Overall in 2022.

AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

AdTheorent Health (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AdTheorent