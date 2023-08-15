GeeTest CAPTCHA Awarded 2023 Best Ease of Use and Best Value Badges by Capterra

WUHAN, China, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GeeTest, a leading bot detection and mitigation provider, is excited to announce that its flagship product, GeeTest CAPTCHA, has been honored with the 2023 Best Ease of Use and Best Value Badges by Capterra, as recognized through the verified reviewers on the platform.

Capterra, renowned for its role in evaluating software products through verified end-user reviews, has highlighted GeeTest CAPTCHA as an impactful DDoS Protection software. This recognition underscores GeeTest's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that effectively combat bot attacks and online fraud while ensuring user satisfaction and ease of use.

GeeTest CAPTCHA has achieved an impressive overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 on both Capterra and Software Advice. This achievement is a testament to the support and invaluable feedback provided by its users.

User testimonials further solidify the value GeeTest CAPTCHA brings to digital businesses across various industries:

"This software has really been of help ensuring the safety of data through its undisputed protection against bad bots on websites and APIs." - Stanley W.

"I am so happy to have found Bot Detection. It is the best bot detection service I have ever used, and it has been a lifesaver! I was getting so many bots on my website that it was driving away real customers. But now, thanks to Bot Detection, my website is back up and running and I'm getting more traffic than ever before." - Dipak S .

"GeeTest does a great job at preventing spam and other malware from entering our website. GeeTest is very easy to use and their customer service is amazing." - Larry R .

About GeeTest:

GeeTest, a leading provider of cutting-edge bot management solutions founded in 2012, is dedicated to protecting businesses and users from emerging cyber threats and financial losses.

GeeTest has occupied the Top1 market share in APAC and services with over 360,000 enterprises worldwide presently including Airbnb, Nike, Imperva, etc. Most notably, GeeTest has achieved comprehensive coverage in the blockchain industry with over 20% of the Top 50 crypto exchanges that chose GeeTest to fight fraud attacks, including BINANCE, Axie Infinity, Poloniex, crypto.com, etc. In November 2021 GeeTest was recognized as a selected vendor in Forrester's Now Tech: Bot Management, Q4 2021. In July 2023, GeeTest CAPTCHA was recognized as impactful DDoS Protection software for businesses by Capterra.

