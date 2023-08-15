Education Advanced, Inc. Makes the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Advanced, Inc. (EAI), a leading provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts, is proud to announce its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year, ranking No. 2400. This achievement recognizes EAI's consistent growth, innovation, and dedication to improving educational processes nationwide.

Education Advanced Logo (PRNewsfoto/Education Advanced) (PRNewswire)

Transforming Education Through Innovation: Education Advanced, Inc. Secures 4th Consecutive Inc. 5000 Ranking

"Our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to transforming K-12 education through innovative technology solutions," said Dr. Eli Crow, Chief Executive Officer of Education Advanced, Inc. "We are thrilled to be recognized alongside some of the most successful companies in America, and we owe this accomplishment to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, as well as the trust and support of our valued clients."

The Inc. 5000 list represents the most dynamic segment of the American economy and showcases the significant accomplishments of privately held companies. Education Advanced Inc.'s continued presence on this highly competitive list reaffirms its position as a leader in the education technology sector and underscores the value of its product offerings.

"At Education Advanced, we believe that empowering learners and educators is the cornerstone of building a brighter future," said Dr. Kelly Manlove, Chief Operating Officer of Education Advanced, Inc. "Our team's dedication to innovation and collaboration has enabled us to make a significant difference in the lives of countless students and educators nationwide. We will remain steadfast in our mission to revolutionize education through technology."

Education Advanced Inc. has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of K-12 school districts, providing them with tailored solutions that drive efficiency and improved educational outcomes. Through its continued growth and innovation, EAI remains focused on empowering educators to make a lasting impact on student success.

"I am proud of Education Advanced Inc.'s consistent growth and recognition on the Inc. 5000 list, which validates our unwavering commitment to fostering strong partnerships with schools and educators and driving impactful student and educator success through innovative technology solutions," said EAI Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Abram Jimenez.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

For more information about Education Advanced Inc. and its portfolio of solutions, please visit https://educationadvanced.com/.

About Education Advanced, Inc.

Education Advanced is a provider of operations management and workflow solutions for K-12 school districts that enable educators to be more efficient, allowing them to dedicate more of their time and resources to exceeding student needs. EAI's product offering includes Cardonex, TestHound, Embarc, Pathways, and Evaluation. These award-winning and patented technology solutions advance the efficacy of master scheduling, staff planning, curriculum management, assessment coordination, educator growth, and graduation tracking for K-12 school districts across the country. Learn more at www.educationadvanced.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Education Advanced