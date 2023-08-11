Yoto Announces New Partnership with Universal Music Group to bring the Magic of Music to Kids Worldwide

Landmark agreement grants Yoto access to iconic titles and artists from Universal Music Group's extensive music catalog and labels, beginning with Queen - Greatest Hits Volume 1, out now

High-res video content and cut out imagery available here

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and LONDON, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yoto, the audio platform for kids behind the critically acclaimed and award-winning screen-free Yoto Player and Yoto Mini, is thrilled to announce an industry first agreement with Universal Music Group, the global leader in music-based entertainment to bring iconic music titles and artists from its labels and catalogues, alongside contemporary frontline hits to the platform for the first time. The new distribution partnership will improve the opportunities for children to experience and interact with music and artistry from an early age, fostering true independence putting children as young as three in control of exploring their favourite music.

UMG x YOTO - Queen Greatest Hits Vol 1. (PRNewswire)

Yoto has been making waves in the audio industry since 2020. Inspired by Montessori principles of education, Yoto is the brainchild of digital music pioneers Ben Drury and Filip Denker, who created a device that enables young children to access the best kids' audio, without being exposed to adverts, unsuitable content or racking up too much screen time. Yoto provides children with fun and educational audio content with a library of over 1,000 audiobooks, activities and music that enhance development and spark curiosity.

Available worldwide with major markets in the UK, France and North America, Yoto launched Yoto Player 3rd Generation in June 2023 (£99.99/$119.99). The new-and-improved model of Yoto's award-winning audio player retains all the features that families love but boasts improved immersive stereo sound which makes it the perfect kids player for the world's best music.

Yoto and UMG's new partnership kicks off this month with the launch of the UK's best-selling album of all time, Queen's Greatest Hits: Volume 1 becoming available as a Yoto Card today and will be followed in the coming months by releases from some of the world's most beloved and respected artists and labels including: Bob Marley & the Wailers and partner labels including Motown Records & Disney Music Group, as well as the first contemporary compilation of current hits for the platform with many more releases to be announced in the coming months.

The cards will be available on Yoto webstores in the US, UK, Canada and EU alongside Yoto Amazon stores in US, UK and Canada and also via the Queen store at www.queenonline.com.

Yoto US

Yoto UK

Yoto Canada

Yoto EU

Yoto Co-Founder and CEO Ben Drury comments; "Research consistently shows that music plays a crucial role in a child's development, stimulating their creativity, enhancing cognitive abilities, teaching language and creating social bonds. This new partnership with Universal Music Group helps up access their extraordinary catalogue so we can now offer kids an even richer and more diverse audio experience. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire children through the power of audio, and we can't wait to see the smiles on their faces and watch kitchen dance floors fill up as Yoto families explore the magic of music."

Yoto's Head of Music and Sound, Dom Hodge comments, "With Universal Music Group on board, Yoto is poised to take its musical offerings to a whole new level. We are thrilled that by joining forces with the world's largest music group, kids across the globe will be in control of experiencing the songs from the world's best artists at the twist of a button. This partnership allows us to curate exceptional music content tailored specifically for young audiences, helping create the next generation of music lovers."

Andrew Kronfeld, Executive Vice President, International and Label & Artist Ventures at Universal Music Group said, "We're delighted to bring UMG's unparalleled roster of artists and labels to Yoto's growing global audience of kids and family listeners for the first time."

Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO, UMe adds, "By collaborating with Yoto, we offer a great new opportunity to introduce children to music that has influenced and shaped fans around the world. Music is an intrinsic part of people's lives and it's a great introduction to the most iconic artists in music history."

Sarah Boorman, General Manager, Youth Strategies, Universal Music UK said, "The partnership between UMG and Yoto is the first time any major frontline music will be available on the Yoto service. At UMG, we believe that children should have access to a rich and varied musical offering so that they may foster a life-long love of music of all types. We are excited to launch with Queen's iconic Greatest Hits 1 album as our first release, with many more historic releases set to follow in the coming months."

Yoto's Queen: Greatest Hits Volume 1 card is out now, available at www.uk.yotoplay.com priced at £11.99 / $13.99 USD and also available via the Queen store at www.queenonline.com.

Notes to editors

About Yoto

The very first Yoto Player launched on Kickstarter, then promptly sold out in 2019. The second generation Yoto Player was designed with renowned design agency, Pentagram, and launched in early 2020. Sales of the device shot through the roof during the Covid-19 lockdown of 2020, with parents snapping up hundreds of thousands of devices. Yoto Mini — the portable audio player — launched in late 2021.

Now available worldwide with major markets in the UK, France and North America, Yoto launches Yoto Player 3rd Generation on 15th June 2023. The new-and-improved model of Yoto's award-winning audio player retains all the features that families love, but now boasts improved stereo sound, an extended battery life, an in-built room temperature reader and so much more. There's not another kids' speaker out there like it.

Yoto Player (3rd Generation) opens up kids' creative play to a whole new world of potential. Immersive stereo sound, all-day battery life and more, come together in a device that's built for the adventure of childhood.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit www.universalmusic.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Music Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Music Group