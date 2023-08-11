Propello and PowerSchool Partner to Expand Access to High-Quality Curriculum

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Propello, the teaching and learning platform designed by educators for educators to better serve the individual needs of each student, is teaming up with PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, to offer standards-aligned, pre-vetted curriculum, labs, assignments, and formative assessments that educators can modify based on the unique needs of their students to create more personalized learning experiences. This is Propello's inaugural partnership following the company's January 2023 launch.

"Partnering with PowerSchool will allow us to more directly connect millions of teachers and students with the scaffolding and personalized content they need to excel," said Hubert Kjellberg, CEO and founder of Propello. "Propello helps school districts provide teachers with comprehensive curriculum, scaffolding, and insights to support students at every ability level, and our K-12 teaching and learning platform ensures that each student can have a first-class learning experience."

"We are committed to making personalized education a reality for every student and are pleased to partner with Propello to continue providing educators with access to resources that support differentiated instruction and personalization," said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer, PowerSchool. "We understand the impact high quality content and curriculum can have on improving student outcomes and supporting students to realize their full potential."

Propello's customizable content will join the PowerSchool ContentNav ecosystem, part of PowerSchool's Personalized Learning Cloud to serve as a master content and learning objective repository that supports PowerSchool's over 50 million students globally. Educators and districts in the PowerSchool community will have access to Propello's comprehensive, standards-aligned curriculum, complete with embedded student supports like language translations that simplify the adaptation of lessons to fit the needs of every district, every school and every learner. Propello leads with student-centered and inquiry-driven learning, ensuring students maintain ownership of their learning through digital and hands-on activities.

Propello is a K-12 teaching and learning platform, intentionally designed by educators for educators that combines high-quality, customizable curriculum with built-in scaffolding and support to propel learning and education forward. The company is on a mission to revolutionize traditional education models by providing advanced, customizable edtech solutions that unlock the full potential of both students and teachers, regardless of their background, location, or unique needs. For more information, visit www.propello.com . Propello is a common law trademark of NE USA, Inc., dba Propello.

