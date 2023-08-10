BIG3's All-Star Game Takes its Talents Abroad this Year!

Selected Players Will Face Off at The O2 in London, UK on August 26

Players Include: Michael Beasley, Jodie Meeks, Jordan Crawford, Mike Taylor, Donte Green, Glen Rice, Earl Clark, Ryan Carter, Joe Johnson, Jeremy Pargo, Leandro Barbosa, Gerald Green, Elijah Stewart, Royce White, Frank Nitty & Jason Richardson

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BIG3 League is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of its All-Star Game. This year's festivities will take place at The O2 in London, UK on August 26th, just before the grand Championship game, airing on CBS. Building on the tremendous success of last year's inaugural event, the All-Star Game promises to be a thrilling showcase of basketball's finest talents, uniting players from across the league for an energetic match to remember.

The BIG3 League announces the return of its All-Star Game at The O2 in London, UK on August 26th

The festivities will be aired on CBS at 12:00PM ET with the All-Star Game at 6:00PM BST and the Championship following at 7:00PM BST.

Upcoming CBS airing schedule below:

12:00 pm EST – Celebrity Game

1:00 pm EST – All Star Game

2:00 pm EST – Championship Game

The All-Star Game, now in its second year, will feature the best players from this season, all coming together in an electrifying display of skill, athleticism, and competition. Like the regular games, the All-Star Game will be played to 50 points, ensuring an action-packed showdown that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Last year's edition saw Team Doc, led by the legendary Dr. J (Julius Erving), triumph over Team Ice (George Gervin) with a score of 50-44. The Most Valuable Player was given to Deshawn Stephens, whose exceptional performance included 15 points and 8 rebounds.

This year's All-Star selections are nothing short of stellar, featuring a lineup of basketball pros who have consistently shone throughout the season. The following players have earned their place on the All-Star roster:

Michael Beasley

Jodie Meeks

Jordan Crawford

Mike Taylor

Donte Green

Glen Rice

Earl Clark

Ryan Carter

Joe Johnson

Jeremy Pargo

Leandro Barbosa

Gerald Green

Elijah Stewart

Royce White

Frank Nitty

Jason Richardson

With such an extraordinary ensemble of talent, fans can expect an unforgettable exhibition of basketball excellence, entertainment, and high energy that only the BIG3 can deliver.

Tickets for the BIG3 All-Star Game are now available at big3.com . This event is set to be the highlight of the summer sports calendar as the league's elite talents converge in one thrilling spectacle.

To learn more about the BIG3, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on Twitter and Instagram .

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular, and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences. In 2023, the BIG3 was named "Best in Web3" by Sports Business Journal for the league's groundbreaking Web3 Project, Forever Experience Action Tokens (FEATs), offering utility and ownership-like value in BIG3 teams via blockchain technology.

