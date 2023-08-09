PRIVACY ALERT: Maker of MOVEit File Transfer Software Under Investigation for Sprawling Data Breach Impacting Millions

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe LLP is investigating a sprawling data breach impacting the personal information of millions of individuals stemming from a security vulnerability in the widely used file transfer software programs MOVEit Transfer and MOVEit Cloud. The MOVEit products are developed by Progress Software Corporation and used by businesses and organizations around the world for sending and storing sensitive information.

On May 31, 2023, Progress Software announced that hackers exploited a security vulnerability in certain versions of MOVEit software that "could lead to escalated privileges and potential unauthorized access" in local computing environments. The company also disclosed that the vulnerability was present in software versions dating back to 2021.

Impacted individuals may receive data breach notifications from numerous potential businesses and organizations that used MOVEit software to send or store their sensitive data. They include Pension Benefit Information, LLC ("PBI"), Fidelity Investments, Genworth Financial, Transamerica Life Insurance Company, VALIC Retirement Services Company, California Public Employees' Retirement System ("CalPERS"), California State Teachers' Retirement System ("CalSTRS"), Teachers Retirement System of Georgia, Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, Oregon Department of Transportation, Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicle, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, among many others.

Depending on which business or organization has your data, your name, address, date of birth, Social Security numbers, or other highly-sensitive information may have been breached.

If you received a letter indicating that you may be affected by this data breach or provided your personal information to any of the above entities, you may be entitled to money damages and an injunction requiring changes to Progress Software's or others' security practices.

