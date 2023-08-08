GENIES 3.0: CELEBRITIES ARE BRINGING AI TO THEIR GENIES AVATARS TO POWER PERSONALIZED GAMEPLAY IN THEIR MINI GAMES SOCIAL NETWORK

Genies, Who Has Previously Created Avatars For Shawn Mendes, Rihanna, Nessa Barrett, Jaden Smith And Thousands More, Will Make AI Avatar Feature Available For All Creator Avatars

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genies , culture's leading avatar tech company, announced today the launch of AI avatars for celebrities bringing its avatars to life with personalized interactions and adaptive learning functionality. To date, Genies has been widely adopted by thousands of cultural tastemakers. Now celebrities are training their smart avatars as they will have the ability to deploy them as representations of themselves in Genies' anticipated avatar social network coming this fall, to engage in fully personalized conversations, interactions and gameplay.

Genies recently announced its developer kit for college developers allowing them to create their own favorite mini games. These mini games are all interoperable with one another through Genies' ML avatar framework, combining together as one social network. With Genies 3.0, celebrities will now be able to drop their avatars in these mini games, powering automated and personalized gameplay experiences for every user.

"We've taken the past year to invest in our ML avatar framework to automate avatar interoperability and the personality of these avatars - marking the most significant evolution of our avatars to date. We went heads down but we're finally ready to unveil Genies 3.0," says Jake Becker, Director of Creators. "Genies 1.0 represented our 2D avatars before we made the notable jump to Genies 2.0 and our 3D avatars. Over the first two phases and the past 6 years, we have been the go-to avatar tech solution for culture and all of its tastemakers, - which is why it's so exciting to announce Genies 3.0, AI smart avatars."

The brain system behind the AI avatars has been geared to enhance the creator to fan relationship all the while attending to real problems that creators face in regards to scaling their personality, time and efforts. Fans will now have engaging representations of their favorite icons in their pocket at all times - providing fully personalized 2-way communication and relationship building. Creators will be able to scale their personality to their existing communities as well as expand their reach to new audiences through Genies' ML avatar framework.

"The way that you play the games and the way that you talk to the smart avatars will impact how the gameplay and your relationship unfolds. Imagine jumping across your favorite mini games with your favorite icon's avatar as your companion in gameplay. Let's say you start playfully taunting them and call them "trash" - well when you jump into the next game, say a racing game, they might start throwing trash at you making the game more difficult with these automated obstacles," says Jake Becker, Director of Creators at Genies. "The ML avatar framework and Genies 3.0 unlocks a world of limitless personalized interactions for every creator."

About Genies Inc.

Genies is culture's leading avatar technology company empowering humans to create their own avatar experiences. To date, Genies has been widely adopted by cultural tastemakers. Genies has recently launched its consumer arm via its AR Developer Kit which allows developers to create interoperable avatar experiences for mobile and hardware AR. Their first avatar experience, Silver Studio, allows users to design and exchange digital fashion. Genies has raised $250M from investors such as Silver Lake, BOND, NEA, and Bob Iger valuing the company at $1 billion.

View original content:

SOURCE Genies